Nigerian Shiites Express Confidence Their Detained Leader, El-Zakzaky Will Regain Freedom On Wednesday

A member of the Resource Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Mohammed Ibrahim has said the members of the group are certain that justice will be served and that their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky will be freed from prison.

The next court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 28 at the Kaduna State High Court.

Ibrahim said members of the group are patiently waiting for the court to establish a ”no-case submission" regarding the charges levelled against their leader, who has allegedly been tortured and assaulted since 2015.

He noted that the Kaduna state government had made contradictory claims at various points in the case, which he said was proof that El-Zakzaky was innocent.

He called on all Nigerians and every kind-hearted individual in the world to patiently and keenly watch as events unfold.

A statement Ibrahim sent to SaharaReporters read, “The Islamic Movement in Nigeria is patiently waiting for the establishment of 'No case submission' on the flimsy charges filed against Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife by the Kaduna State government come July 28, 2021.

“You may recall the 12 December 2015 Zaria Massacre which was carried out by the Nigerian Army under the pretext of blocking the road to the then Chief of Army Staff (Tukur Buratai). That was the claim and propaganda used to deceive the majority gullible Nigerian public (sic).

“However, immediately after the court verdict passed by Hon. Justice Kolawole in Abuja, the Kaduna State Government through its Attorney and Commissioner for Justice, filed charges against Sheikh El-Zakzaky and his wife which among others include abetment to culpable homicide.

“This is contradictory and antithetical to their earlier claims and propaganda that Army Chief's road was blocked by IMN members.

“Thus, while testifying before Justice Gwada of Kaduna State High Court, a police officer and witness brought by complainant confirmed to the court that the said Seargent Dankaduna was apparently killed by a friendly bullet fired by one solider during their attack at Gyallesu Zaria in December 2015.

“Therefore, it will interest you to note that all the charges levelled against Sheikh El-Zakzaky were the same charges filed against the over 200 IMN members prosecuted by the Kaduna State government before the state high courts, which eventually discharged and acquitted all the Defendants.

“Hence our case today is a call and reminder to the general public and particularly the people of conscience in the world of humanity, equity, and natural justice that we have preserved and endured enough over the incarceration of our leader.

“We have tolerated enough but we are grateful to Almighty Allah for giving us the strength, morale, and courage to withstand the prosecution and all sorts of oppressive and repressive powers exerted upon us by this government as He spares all our lives to witness the end of this case.

“Nigerian citizens and the people of conscience all over the world are keenly and patiently watching the trend of events as they unfold regarding this case. We are very much confident that the court will be left with no option but to do justice, paving the way for yet another victory for us and humanity in general.”