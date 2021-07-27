Released Bethel Baptist Students To Write Ongoing National Exams – Kaduna Government

The Kaduna State Government has revealed that the freed students of the Bethel Baptist High School write the ongoing National Examination Council (NECO) examination.

The Commissioner for Education in the state, Dr. Shehu Muhammad, made the statement on Tuesday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said that the state government was working with the council toward ensuring that the recently liberated students participated in the examination.

“There are students among them that might have registered for the ongoing NECO Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination.

“The Ministry of Education and NECO Zonal Office, Kaduna, will ensure that they write their examination at the nearest centre,” Muhammed said. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Release 28 Abducted Bethel School Students In Kaduna, More Still In Kidnappers' Den

He also guaranteed those whose children were in the den of the kidnappers that the state government would do all it could to ensure their safe release.

Recall that the kidnappers on July 5 invaded the Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state and abducted the students.

The 28 students were released by the kidnappers on Sunday while a few others had earlier regained their freedom and another four escaped from the bandits’ den on Monday.