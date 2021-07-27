Released Bethel Baptist Students To Write Ongoing National Exams – Kaduna Government

He said that the state government was working with the council toward ensuring that the recently liberated students participated in the examination.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 27, 2021

The Kaduna State Government has revealed that the freed students of the Bethel Baptist High School write the ongoing National Examination Council (NECO) examination.

The Commissioner for Education in the state, Dr. Shehu Muhammad, made the statement on Tuesday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said that the state government was working with the council toward ensuring that the recently liberated students participated in the examination.

“There are students among them that might have registered for the ongoing NECO Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination.

“The Ministry of Education and NECO Zonal Office, Kaduna, will ensure that they write their examination at the nearest centre,” Muhammed said. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Release 28 Abducted Bethel School Students In Kaduna, More Still In Kidnappers' Den 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

He also guaranteed those whose children were in the den of the kidnappers that the state government would do all it could to ensure their safe release.

Recall that the kidnappers on July 5 invaded the Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state and abducted the students.

The 28 students were released by the kidnappers on Sunday while a few others had earlier regained their freedom and another four escaped from the bandits’ den on Monday.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Release Pictures Of Abducted Soldiers, Yobe Government Official
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Nyako’s Memo, Patience’s Haughtiness & Jonathan’s Lethargy
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Finally, Our Deaths Will Be Televised! By Gimba Kakanda
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Boko Haram: Oblations To A God That Wasn’t There By Patrick Oguejiofor
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Where Is The Conspiracy Against Nigeria? By Ola’ Idowu
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion #BringBackOurGirls, A Theory Inside A Practical By Prince Charles Dickson
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Sahara Reporters EDITOR'S NOTE
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal I Baited Baba Ijesha So As To Confront Him — Princess Explains In Court
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Former UK-based Oil Worker, Stimler Pleads Guilty To Fraud Involving Nigerian Petroleum Officials
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Baba Ijesha Case: Nigerian Comedian, Princess Accuses Two Other Men Of Sexually Harassing Her Foster Child
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Legal Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Sets Date To Visit Him In Department Of State Services' Custody Following His Absence In Court
0 Comments
20 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Nigeria's Secret Police Disobey Abuja Court Order To Immediately Release 5 #BuhariMustGo Activists
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
Legal Lagos Court Adjourns Baba Ijesha's Trial To August 11
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Department Of State Services Injured Igboho During House Invasion; He Sits During Court Trial – Beninese Lawyer
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Drugs Three Nigerians Arrested With Drugs Worth Over N118million In India
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News It’s Disheartening That Nigerians In Diaspora Fund Secessionist Activities – Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal No Adjournment Date For Igboho’s Trial As Nine Lawyers Seek His Bail In Beninese Court
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Plateau Farmers Cry Out Over Destruction Of Crops By Herdsmen
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad