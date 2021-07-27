Resign With Immediate Effect; Blood Flowing In Nigeria – Sheikh Gumi Slams Buhari

The Islamic scholar made these revelations as he addressed a Muslim gathering

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 27, 2021

Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over his inability to secure the country from criminals, which makes the blood of innocent lives to flow in the country.

Gumi added that the same advice he gave the erstwhile president, Goodluck Jonathan, would be given to his “own brother” who appeared to be less democratic even than Jonathan.

The Islamic scholar made these revelations as he addressed a Muslim gathering as seen in a video by SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

Gumi said, “During the Jonathan era when blood was flowing, I criticised him because he was not doing enough. Why I blamed Jonathan with blood in his hands was because Boko Haram were putting bombs everywhere and the government was not doing enough.

“Because they killed under your regime, you’re responsible for that matter, if you have done your best, I can say Allah can forgive you, but if you are relaxed, no Allah cannot forgive you.

“So, the same thing now; the bloodshed now is more than the bloodshed during Jonathan's regime. So, now, you judge yourself to be fair. Our religion is a religion of fairness. We are fair to ourselves. During Jonathan, when blood was flowing in churches, mosques, and streets, I said let him resign because he could not control it. He could not handle it. I said resign with immediate effect.

“When people are dying everywhere, and the President and governors are attending wedding ceremonies. That’s what I mean by I don’t care. It is either if I’m true to myself. As I called for the resignation of Jonathan, I should call for the resignation of President Buhari. With immediate effect and the government papers (media) should carry it also.

“Even Jonathan as bad as he was, he was more democratic. When he saw there was a problem, he relinquished power and he said I don’t want blood,” Gumi said.

Gumi said he had two options either which to apologise to Jonathan or to ask Buhari to resign. He said he was not left with a third option, insisting that Buhari should resign for not tackling insecurity.

“Now, I have one or two options. If I cannot tell my own brother what I have told this man, then I should take an aeroplane from Abuja to Jonathan and say forgive me for castigating you in public. Either seeking an apology or castigating the President; there is no third option,” Gumi added.

