Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga To Be Buried Friday

The Lagos Police boss, Hakeem Odumosu, had confirmed the possibility of the involvement of other parties in the murder.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 27, 2021

The family of late Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Micheal Usifo Ataga, who was murdered in an apartment in Lagos State on June 15, has stated that he would be buried on Friday, at the Ebonyi vaults in Ikoyi.

The programme for the burial issued by the family stated that a Service of Songs will hold on Thursday, July 29, at the Incubator in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The funeral service will hold the next day, (Friday, July 30, 2021) at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Victoria Island, Lagos, while his remains interred the same day.

However, the bereaved family had yet to speak on its position on the outcome of the ongoing investigation into Usifo’s murder.

Recall that on June 24, the Lagos State Police Command paraded the suspect where she had admitted to stabbing the 50-year-old in the neck with a knife after a disagreement.

However, in an interview that had now gone viral, the undergraduate contradicted her initial confession, denying her involvement in killing the Super TV CEO.

Ojukwu stated that Ataga had marital problems before his death. She described the deceased as a busy man who was quick to anger.

Chidinma said the man had some problems with his wife and told her he was in his marriage to cater to his children.

Also, the Lagos Police boss, Hakeem Odumosu, had confirmed the possibility of the involvement of other parties in the murder, followed by the additional arrest of other suspects, whose identities are yet to be revealed.

In addition, a member of the bereaved family revealed that telephone calls of threats to life had been received from some strange persons, over the murder.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Nigeria's Secret Police Disobey Abuja Court Order To Immediately Release 5 #BuhariMustGo Activists
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
Legal Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Sets Date To Visit Him In Department Of State Services' Custody Following His Absence In Court
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Plateau Farmers Cry Out Over Destruction Of Crops By Herdsmen
0 Comments
34 Minutes Ago
Legal Baba Ijesha Case: Nigerian Comedian, Princess Accuses Two Other Men Of Sexually Harassing Her Foster Child
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Legal No Adjournment Date For Igboho’s Trial As Nine Lawyers Seek His Bail In Beninese Court
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Drugs Three Nigerians Arrested With Drugs Worth Over N118million In India
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Nigeria's Secret Police Disobey Abuja Court Order To Immediately Release 5 #BuhariMustGo Activists
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
Legal Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Sets Date To Visit Him In Department Of State Services' Custody Following His Absence In Court
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
News Department Of State Services Injured Igboho During House Invasion; He Sits During Court Trial – Beninese Lawyer
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Plateau Farmers Cry Out Over Destruction Of Crops By Herdsmen
0 Comments
34 Minutes Ago
Legal Baba Ijesha Case: Nigerian Comedian, Princess Accuses Two Other Men Of Sexually Harassing Her Foster Child
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Legal No Adjournment Date For Igboho’s Trial As Nine Lawyers Seek His Bail In Beninese Court
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News It’s Disheartening That Nigerians In Diaspora Fund Secessionist Activities – Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Drugs Three Nigerians Arrested With Drugs Worth Over N118million In India
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Lagos Court Adjourns Baba Ijesha's Trial To August 11
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency Released Bethel Baptist Students To Write Ongoing National Exams – Kaduna Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Sahara Reporters EDITOR'S NOTE
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal I Baited Baba Ijesha So As To Confront Him — Princess Explains In Court
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad