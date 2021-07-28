Bandits Kill Kaduna All Progressives Congress' Chairmanship Candidate

The deceased was until his death the APC flag-bearer in Kachia for the local government council elections set to hold on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 28, 2021

Some unknown gunmen, believed to be bandits, have killed the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship candidate for the Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Alamkah Dominic Usman.

The APC leader was shot dead along Keffi-Akwanga road in Nassarawa State on his way to Benue State on Monday.

A condolence message to Cashman Alamkah Cashman’s Family reads, “Alamka Dominic Usman (Aka Cashman) was brutally murdered after winning a controversial Chairmanship primary election in Kachia LGA.

“This gentleman was full of energy and resilience, loved by many and he was a hero on blood donation mobilisation, a lifesaver, and a motivator. Your killers will the traced for justice.

“Accept my condolences and may Allah protect us from this cruel world. What a loss.

“I supervised him on a United States funded project in Kaduna; he was super-efficient and delivered his job well. Rest on friend,” a Facebook user, Mansur M Tukur posted.

The deceased is expected to be laid to rest on Thursday, July 29.

