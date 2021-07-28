Biafran Struggle Now On Autopilot – Sacked IPOB Radio Host, Simon Ekpa

The recently sacked Radio Biafra broadcaster declared that the struggle for the actualisation of Biafra was now in its “dangerous phase.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 28, 2021

A Finland-based member of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Simon Ekpa, has said the Biafran agitation is no longer within the reach of the members and supporters.

Ekpa made the disclosure on Wednesday via a post on his official Facebook page.

Kanu, who is facing the trial of treasonable felony and terrorism, was slated to appear before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday but could not be produced by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) as a result of alleged logistics reasons.

The incident has resulted in widespread criticisms and anxieties among concerned Nigerians who accused the Nigerian Government of deliberately delaying the trial to keep the separatist leader in detention.

Simon Ekpa, a Finnish who has been silent for a while, said he is set to change the narrative of the current struggle.

The post reads, “The Biafra struggle has entered the AUTOPILOT phase, a very dangerous phase that we have no control of what happens. To your tent oh Israel.

“I am Simon Ekpa, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple on Biafra restoration. Changing the narrative of Yesterday.”

