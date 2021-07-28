BREAKING: Court Acquits, Discharges Nigerian Shiites Leader, El-Zakzaky, Wife, Orders Immediate Release

El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, are standing trial on eight counts bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, disruption of public peace, among others.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 28, 2021

Justice Gideon Kurada of the Kaduna State High Court has acquitted and discharged the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El- Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat Ibrahim who have been standing trial in the court for the past four years.

In a judgement delivered on Wednesday, Justice Kurada said the case was not shown nor proven by the prosecutor.

SaharaReporters Media

El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, are standing trial on eight counts bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, disruption of public peace, among others.

The defendants had pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

The couple have been in detention since 2015, after IMN supporters clashed with soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigerian Serial Fraudster, Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering Charge, May Spend Up To 20 Years In Jail
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal UPDATE: Nigerian Shiites Leader, El-Zakzaky, Wife Released From Kaduna Prison After 5-Year Illegal Incarceration
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal There’s Likelihood Of Britain’s Connivance In Trial Of Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB Leader's Lawyer
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Tension In Kaduna As Court Trial Of El-Zakzaky, Wife Resumes
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Nnamdi Kanu Has Been Given Consular Assistance – British High Commissioner
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal FCT Court Again Grants Bail To Five Activists Illegally Arrested At Dunamis Church
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Nigerian Serial Fraudster, Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering Charge, May Spend Up To 20 Years In Jail
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Report: US Lawmakers Stop $875m Military Equipment Sale To Nigeria Over Lekki Toll Gate Massacre, Human Rights Abuse
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal UPDATE: Nigerian Shiites Leader, El-Zakzaky, Wife Released From Kaduna Prison After 5-Year Illegal Incarceration
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education El-Rufai Wants Our Children To Become Miserable Almajirai – Kaduna Parents
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigeria Under Buhari At Mercy Of Bandits, Terrorists – UK Parliament
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Sister Of Slain Nigerian Army General, Hassan Ahmed Released After 13 Days in Captivity
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion How Biases Fuel Misinformation And Disinformation: An African Perspective, By Nkem Agunwa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Biafran Struggle Now On Autopilot – Sacked IPOB Radio Host, Simon Ekpa
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Journalism DSS Operatives Harass Premium Times Journalist For Taking Pictures Of Activists Arrested At Dunamis Church
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Bandits Kill Kaduna All Progressives Congress' Chairmanship Candidate
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal There’s Likelihood Of Britain’s Connivance In Trial Of Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB Leader's Lawyer
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Supreme Court Affirms Akeredolu As Ondo Governor
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad