Nigeria Under Buhari At Mercy Of Bandits, Terrorists – UK Parliament

The parliamentarians cited a recent event where bandits shot down a Nigerian Air Force fighter jet.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 28, 2021

The United Kingdom Parliament has said Nigerians under President Muhammadu Buhari administration are at the mercy of non-state actors who unleash attacks on individuals and communities at will.

Members of the House of Lords, the upper chamber of the parliament; Caroline Cox, Rowan Williams, David Alton, Mervyn Thomas and Ayo Adedoyin; expressed their fears in a protest letter to the UK foreign secretary, Dominic Raab.

The parliamentarians cited a recent event where bandits shot down a Nigerian Air Force fighter jet, as they expressed worry that the country was now under the control of non-state actors unleashing terror at will, particularly in the North-East and North-West. See Also Military How I Survived Military Jet Shot Down By Bandits – Nigerian Air Force Pilot 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

“An intense gunfire from bandits caused an aircraft returning to base from a mission on the Zamfara-Kaduna border to crash.

“We fear that Nigerian citizens are now at the mercy of non-state actors who have been allowed to evolve and now have the capacity to shoot down a fighter jet, as has recently occurred in Kaduna.

“These non-state actors are currently unleashing terror at will, particularly in the North-East and North-West,” the letter said.

Meanwhile, Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State had raised an alarm over the displacement of many residents by the insurgents around Munya and Shiroro, adding that the terrorists hoisted their flag in Kauri.

Also, there have been several media reports of bandits’ attacks on soldiers particularly in the Northern region. 

