There’s Likelihood Of Britain’s Connivance In Trial Of Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB Leader's Lawyer

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has said that the British authorities are not rendering enough help to his client who was picked up in Kenya and repatriated Nigeria to face charges bordering on terrorism and treason.

Ejiofor added that there was “every likelihood of connivance” in Kanu’s ordeal.

The lawyer stated these on Wednesday while speaking during an interview with Arise TV.

Ejiofor wondered why the commission had not visited Kanu since he was brought to Nigeria.

He noted that unlike Kanu’s 2015 arrest when the commission was regularly visiting him while in detention, the British Commission was paying lip service to helping him this time around.

He said, “I can confirm to you that the British High Commission is not doing much about this case. I can confirm to you that there is every likelihood of connivance in what happened to my client.

“Because some times in 2015 when my client was arrested I know how they were keeping in constant communication with him and visiting him regularly both when he was in DSS custody and when he was transferred to prison.

“But as at yesterday, a British national was arrested and till date, they have not visited him even when we have officially notified them of the situation.

“As at the time he was arrested, he was arrested as a British national because he had renounced his Nigerian citizenship over 5 years ago. And they are still talking about offering him consular services.”

Ejiofor warned the media to stop labelling Kanu’s travail in Kenya as an arrest, arguing that it was a clear case of abduction, illegal imprisonment, torture and extraordinary rendition.

“We are fully aware that the DSS of Nigeria has a history of gross violations of court orders. And the fact that Nnamdi Kanu was brought to court on June 29, 2021 without reference to us as lawyers that was being taken to court that day was part of that.

“They have the court order to produce him on 26th July, 2021. It is immaterial that the court would go on vacation that day. They should have produced him but didn't produce him and they have that history. It is a clear violation of court orders,” Ejiofor said.