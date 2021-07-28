UN Chief, Amina Mohammed, Bans US Media Outlet For Asking About Sunday Igboho’s Trial In Benin Republic

Inner City Press in a tweet on Tuesday disclosed that it was served a three weeks’ ban after its reporter inquired into the human rights violation of Sunday Igboho

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 28, 2021

The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, has banned a United States' medium, Inner City Press, from covering UN briefings after it asked questions about President Muhammadu Buhari-government's arrest and trial of Yoruba Nation Activist, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho).

Inner City Press in a tweet on Tuesday disclosed that it was served a three weeks’ ban after its reporter inquired into the human rights violation of Sunday Igboho among other developing rights issues.

“In UN briefing Inner City Press is banned from, by still (3 weeks) vacationing @StephDujarric , this is Deputy @UN_Spokesperson Farhan Haq – he has received its Qs by email, incl on #Nigeria / Igboho, #Qatar Al Marri, UNOPS, #Haiti #Cameroon, UN rapes,” Inner City Press tweeted.

“Inner City Press has asked: what are the comments and actions if any of SG Guterres and DSG @AminaJMohammed on that a court in #Benin has ordered that a #Nigeria leader being held in the country be moved to prison: Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho,” it added.

SaharaReporters had reported that Igboho was awaiting his fate at the Cour De’appel De Cotonou, Benin Republic, following his arraignment by the authorities of the country for immigration-related offences.

SaharaReporters had also reported how Benin Republic police two Mondays ago arrested Igboho at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport in Cotonou, while trying to fly from the country to Germany.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had on July 1 raided the residence of the activist in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Igboho had planned a ”Yoruba Nation Rally” in Lagos two days before the raid.

The DSS raided the residence, killing two people and arresting 12 aides but Igboho escaped.

The agency alleged that Igboho was stockpiling weapons, and subsequently declared him wanted.

A request for comments to a spokesperson for UN by the Peoples Gazette was not returned.

