Beninese Yoruba Monarchs Write President Talon, Warn About Sunday Igboho’s Trial

The monarchs were said to have told President Talon not to take sides with Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 29, 2021

Seven Yoruba monarchs in Benin Republic have written to the President, Patrice Talon, not to take sides with Nigeria in the ongoing trial of Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho).

The monarchs’ letter was submitted on Monday to the President after his meeting with Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (retd.), who also presented his letter of credence.

Sunday Igboho

The letter was jointly signed by the Onikoyi Abesan-an, Alajase of Ajase land, Onimase of Imase land, Oniohorige of Ohori, Onnilaase of Ilase land, Onikrake of Kraka land from Seme town, and Alajuwon of Ajuwon land, who is the President of the Council of Obas.

It was learnt that a copy of the letter was submitted to the country’s Minister of Interior and the Senate President.

It was also learnt that the monarchs urged him “not to allow the country to be used by Nigeria to score political points.”

The spokesman for the Aare Onakankafo of Yorubaland, Kehinde Aderemi, said his boss, Gani Adams, had been informed of the Benin Republic monarchs’ action.

Aderemi stated, “Yes, they called him (Adams) this morning to give an update. He commended their actions.

“Also, delegations of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, who were in Benin Republic on Monday to observe the court proceedings, have given feedbacks to their masters.”

“Yes, the Ooni was given the feedback almost immediately, but no further action has been taken,” one of his aides said.

One of Igboho’s counsels also faulted the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government for attacking Igboho.

The lawyer said, “Incidentally, it is on record that General Buhari also clamoured for self-determination of the northern people in the past. It is also on record that he is advocating self-determination of Palestine. He is not opposed to those, but when it comes to the Yoruba Nation, you say unity is non-negotiable. Is it everything that is non-negotiable in life? You cannot force two people to remain together.”

SaharaReporters, New York

