Ex-Nigerian Vice-President, Atiku Support Group Reacts To Distribution Of His Branded Bread In Kano

Atiku Kawai Media Group, an organisation loyal to Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has distanced itself from the distribution of loaves of bread in Kano, which were branded with its name.

In a statement issued by the founder of the group, AbdulRasheed Sheu, the group said it did not authorise the distribution of the loaves of bread, but saw it as a well-intended gesture from a fan and loyalist of Atiku.

The group said it subsequently contacted the baker, Aminu Yusuf.

The group, however, said Atiku had yet to make his intentions known over a rumoured presidential ambition.

The statement read, "We are compelled to react to this headline as the owner of the Atiku Kawai brand and by extension, a Media group endorsed by His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar.

"Atiku Kawai as a media group did not authorise anyone to brand, bake or share Atiku Kawai Special Bread. Atiku Kawai is the people's movement and we welcome everyone on board. While we see this as a well-intended gesture from a fan and loyalist of H.E Atiku Abubakar, the baker, Aminu Yusuf, has been contacted and appropriate details, communicated.

"H.E Atiku Abubakar has not declared his intention of running for any political position in Nigeria after his last political outing in 2019. More so, he is currently touring the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) states to reconcile members of his party in preparation for a 'Come Back' in 2023.

"According to him, today in Port Harcourt, the issues currently on the ground is how to ensure unity and stability in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is critical for the party to clinch electoral victory in 2023.

"In his words, 'Well, I came here (Port Harcourt) to reconcile with the governor on party affairs and how we can ensure unity and stability in the party. So that we can take over the government in 2023. I believe that Nigerians can't wait for 2023 to come so that PDP will return.'

"By this press release, we hereby refute the false assumption of some quarters which is deliberate, all in the name of politics, to attack the personage of H.E Atiku Abubakar and the Atiku Kawai Media Group.

"We, however, remain focused on our goal, the promotion of the ideals, policies, and engagements of H.E Atiku Abubakar, former Vice-President of Nigeria."

Some loyalists of Atiku had commenced the distribution of loaves of bread, branded ‘Atiku Kawai’ (Atiku Only) to Kano State residents.

It was claimed that Atiku was nursing a presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 elections, although he has not publicly confirmed it.

The former Vice President has been running for the highest office since 1993.

He was the presidential candidate of the PDP in 2019, losing to the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku challenged Buhari’s victory after the 2019 presidential election, but the Supreme Court dismissed the case.