Nigerians React As Atiku Bread Hits Kano, Distributed To Residents

The former Vice-President has been running for the highest office since 1993.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 29, 2021

Loyalists of Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, have commenced the distribution of loaves of bread, branded ‘Atiku Kawai’ (Atiku Only) to Kano State residents.

The development comes amid claims that Atiku is nursing a presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 elections, although he has not publicly confirmed it.

The former Vice-President has been running for the highest office since 1993.

He was presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, losing to the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku challenged Buhari’s victory after the 2019 elections, but the Supreme Court dismissed the case.

Reactions have, however, trailed the distribution of the ‘Atiku Kawai’ bread.

“Poverty bread! Nigerians should be wiser now. The current administration has taught us a valuable lesson and if we don't learn now we will never learn,” Ojo Oluwaseyi posted on Facebook.

Cisco Ekeocha wrote, “When hunger is too much in the country, they want to use bread and bribe hungry once.”

Abodurin Deborah said, “As na bread we come life come chop... Shior.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Governor Buni-led APC Committee Vows To Hold Congresses Despite Supreme Court Verdict
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
Politics How Over 360 Pro-Government Groups Sprang Up Under Buhari, Hinder Constructive Criticisms – Study
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
Legal Malami Is A Disgrace To Rule Of Law, Nigerian-Canadian Minister Blasts Nigeria's Attorney General Over Arrest, Detention Of Kanu
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Insecurity How Gunmen Killed Kogi Commissioner, Kidnapped Local Council Chairman
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Legal Buhari's Disqualification: Supreme Court Hears Case Today
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Politics Buhari Never Promised To Make One Naira Equal One Dollar – Adesina
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Shiites Leader, El-Zakzaky, Wife Leave Kaduna For Undisclosed Location In Abuja, Taste Freedom After 5-Year Illegal Detention
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
Politics Governor Buni-led APC Committee Vows To Hold Congresses Despite Supreme Court Verdict
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
News How Department Of State Services Denied Three Israeli Filmmakers Access To Bathing, Clothes For 20 Days
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Politics How Over 360 Pro-Government Groups Sprang Up Under Buhari, Hinder Constructive Criticisms – Study
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Department Of State Services Violates Court Order, Fails To Produce Detained Igboho’s Associates
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Beninese Yoruba Monarchs Write President Talon, Warn About Sunday Igboho’s Trial
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Family Of Late Nigerian Army General Paid N7million Ransom To Have Sister Released
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Scandal US Court Orders FBI To Arrest Abba Kyari Over Hushpuppi’s Fraud Investigations
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal I Only Assisted Him to Get Native Clothes, Caps Of N300,000 – Abba Kyari Reacts To $1.1million Bribe From Hushpuppi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Department Of State Services In Kogi Arrests, Detains 12 South-Easterners Travelling For Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Fraudster, Hushpuppi Narrates How He Paid Bribes To Police Chief, Abba Kyari In $1.1million Deal
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Ahmadu Bello University Fails To Confirm Top Government Official’s Certificate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad