Nigerians React As Atiku Bread Hits Kano, Distributed To Residents

Loyalists of Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, have commenced the distribution of loaves of bread, branded ‘Atiku Kawai’ (Atiku Only) to Kano State residents.

The development comes amid claims that Atiku is nursing a presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 elections, although he has not publicly confirmed it.

The former Vice-President has been running for the highest office since 1993.

He was presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, losing to the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku challenged Buhari’s victory after the 2019 elections, but the Supreme Court dismissed the case.

Reactions have, however, trailed the distribution of the ‘Atiku Kawai’ bread.

“Poverty bread! Nigerians should be wiser now. The current administration has taught us a valuable lesson and if we don't learn now we will never learn,” Ojo Oluwaseyi posted on Facebook.

Cisco Ekeocha wrote, “When hunger is too much in the country, they want to use bread and bribe hungry once.”

Abodurin Deborah said, “As na bread we come life come chop... Shior.”