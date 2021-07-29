Tension As Gunmen Behead Two Residents, Display Corpses In Imo Market

Residents of Okporo Orlu in the Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State were shocked on Wednesday after suspected gunmen beheaded two residents identified as Felix Okechukwu and Berechukwu Udemba.

The assailants allegedly cut off the victims’ heads after killing them and displayed them at Orie Okporo market, Daily Post reports.

An eyewitness said, “They were killed in the early hours of Wednesday and the bodies were displayed at Orie Okporo market.

“The 70-year-old man is from Ududu in Orlu and was a retired motor mechanic, while the other victim, who is a palm-wine tapper, hails from Amanato-Okpuru community in Orlu.”

It was gathered that the assailants invaded the homes of their victims in the early hours of Wednesday and severed their heads.

The reason for their killing was yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

