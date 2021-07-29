Three Policemen Injured As Robbers Attack Bullion Van In Ondo

Some men, suspected to be armed robbers, on Thursday afternoon attacked a bullion van conveying cash to Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The attack happened in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area.

The robbers however failed in the operation as a combined team of security operatives thwarted the move.

Three policemen, however, sustained gunshot injuries during the incident.

“The driver of the bullion van and the police team were alerted to the danger ahead by another bullion van driver and police escorts heading to Ondo, which made them to make a detour immediately.

“The robbers gave them a hot chase and started shooting at them, resulting in the injuries sustained by the three policemen during the exchange of gunfire,” a resident said.

This comes barely two weeks after a robbery incident happened in Ilaramokin, Ifedore Local Government Area of the state, in which three persons, including a journalist, Bunmi Afuye were shot dead.