Three Policemen Injured As Robbers Attack Bullion Van In Ondo

The robbers however failed in the operation as a combined team of security operatives thwarted the move.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 29, 2021

Some men, suspected to be armed robbers, on Thursday afternoon attacked a bullion van conveying cash to Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The attack happened in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area.

The robbers however failed in the operation as a combined team of security operatives thwarted the move.

Three policemen, however, sustained gunshot injuries during the incident.

“The driver of the bullion van and the police team were alerted to the danger ahead by another bullion van driver and police escorts heading to Ondo, which made them to make a detour immediately.

“The robbers gave them a hot chase and started shooting at them, resulting in the injuries sustained by the three policemen during the exchange of gunfire,” a resident said.

This comes barely two weeks after a robbery incident happened in Ilaramokin, Ifedore Local Government Area of the state, in which three persons, including a journalist, Bunmi Afuye were shot dead.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME UPDATE: US Court Arrest Warrant Document, Detention Order Against Nigeria's Celebrated Policeman, Abba Kyari Over Alleged Fraud
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Fraudster, Hushpuppi Narrates How He Paid Bribes To Police Chief, Abba Kyari In $1.1million Deal
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Panic As Heavily-armed Robbers Attack Finance Ministry In Nasarawa, Steal N100million Workers' Salaries
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Popular Nightclub Owner In Bayelsa
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Police: 16 Officers Killed In Zamfara Ambush
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Militant Leader's Younger Brother, Driver Killed During Ransom Negotiation In Bayelsa
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Economic And Financial Crimes Commission Recovers Trapped N5.4billion For Nigeria's Health Insurance Scheme
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: A Crime Scene, By Ettu Mohammed
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion NASS: National Asylum Run By Inmates, By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Benin Artifacts And The Choice Facing Robin Hood, By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Nigerian Vice-President, Atiku Support Group Reacts To Distribution Of His Branded Bread In Kano
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Nigeria Police Force Finally Speaks On FBI Fraud Allegations Against Its Celebrated Cop, Abba Kyari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military How Nigerian Soldiers Killed One, Razed Houses In Abia Communities To Avenge Colleague
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Nigeria Police Should Begin Disciplinary Action Against Celebrated Policeman, Kyari Over Fraud Allegations—Falana
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal We've Been Contacted By FBI To Arrest Kyari, But It Is Police Matter— EFCC Source Says As Police Keep Mum
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATE: US Court Arrest Warrant Document, Detention Order Against Nigeria's Celebrated Policeman, Abba Kyari Over Alleged Fraud
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics How Over 360 Pro-Government Groups Sprang Up Under Buhari, Hinder Constructive Criticisms – Study
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Fraudster, Hushpuppi Narrates How He Paid Bribes To Police Chief, Abba Kyari In $1.1million Deal
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad