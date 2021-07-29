UPDATE: US Court Arrest Warrant Document, Detention Order Against Nigeria's Celebrated Policeman, Abba Kyari Over Alleged Fraud

A United States court has ordered the arrest of Nigeria’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

A District Court of California issued a warrant of arrest for Kyari over his role in a series of Fraudulent activities committed by notorious internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi.

It was gathered that Otis Wright of the United States District Court for the Central District of California ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to arrest the Nigerian police chief and produce him in the United States for his role in a $1.1 million fraud.

US court documents showed that American prosecutors first sought a court warrant to arrest Kyari on February 12, 2021.

Another warrant was requested on April 29, 2021.

It was further gathered that Judge Wright’s permission for the FBI to arrest Kyari and hold him in US custody was unsealed on July 26, 2021.

Hushpuppi, 37, who was arrested in Dubai last June pleaded guilty to various charges, including money laundering, wire fraud, and felony.

He also said he used Kyari, a leader of the Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team, to jail a fellow fraudster Kelly Chibuzor Vincent after both were locked in a dispute presumably over how to share the $1.1 million loot received from the Qatari businessperson.

Vincent subsequently contacted the victim and informed them that they were being scammed by a syndicate involving him and Abbas, US court documents read.

This elicited anger from Hushpuppi, who contacted Kyari to arrest and jail his rival over the dispute. Abbas said Kyari sent pictures of Vincent in jail and subsequently sent his bank account number to Abbas to which a wire transfer should be made having done a good job as sent by Abbas.

“Court documents outline a dispute among members of the conspiracy, which allegedly prompted Vincent to contact the victim and claim that Abbas and Juma were engaged in fraud. After this contact, Abbas allegedly arranged to have Vincent jailed in Nigeria by Abba Alhaji Kyari, 46, of Nigeria.

“According to the affidavit, Kyari is a highly decorated deputy commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force who is alleged to have arranged for Vincent to be arrested and jailed at Abbas’ behest, and then sent Abbas photographs of Vincent after his arrest. Kyari also allegedly sent Abbas bank account details for an account into which Abbas could deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment,” U.S. Justice department said in a statement.

The FBI added that Abbas and Kyari have been friends and were both involved in a conspiracy to launder money.

“Plaintiff, United States of America, by and through its counsel of record, hereby requests detention of defendant and gives notice of the following grounds: Temporary 10-day detention requested (S 3142(d) ) on the following grounds: present offense committed while defendant was on release pending. (Felony trial),” the US court detention order against Kyari read.