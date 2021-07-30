Despite Controversy Over Buhari's Secondary School Result, President Says 'You Can't Succeed Outside Your Educational Qualification'

President Muhammadu Buhari has said nobody can excel beyond their educational qualification and that missing opportunity of education is missing everything in life.

He also stated that Nigerians know the value of education and are ready and willing to pay the price of getting it for their children.

The president also disclosed that as the leader of the most populous black nation in the world, the size of Nigeria is a challenge for his government.

Buhari made these revelations at the Global Education Summit in London on Thursday.

Recall that Buhari who addressed the world on education had an issue providing his West African Senior School Certificate Examination result to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during 2015 general elections.

The headquarters of the regional examinations body in Ghana stated they, “have no record of Buhari’s certificate.”

Also, the University of Cambridge confirmed that they did not use the alphanumeric grading system in 1961 which appears in Buhari’s certificate.

A WAEC official, Osidehinde Adewunmi said, “I cannot say whether it is a certificate because my signature is not on the document. It is not bearing my name or the name of my organisation.

“This document is bearing the name of Cambridge University Assessment International Education. It is not from the West Africa Examination Council. This is the foundation, the primary foundation for the issuance of a certificate. This is not a certificate. I have never worked with the University of Cambridge.”

Despite questions over his WAEC certificate issue, on Thursday in London, Buhari said with Nigeria's over 200 million people, "the size of the country itself, it is a major challenge for any administration. But, making people realise that education is the starting point".

“Anybody who misses the opportunity of education will miss everything because you cannot succeed outside your educational qualification.

“This is very clear to everybody that the fight for opportunity for education is very severe. The problem of infrastructure, physical and intellectual. Physical in the sense of our classrooms, equipment and intellectuals, the teachers and convincing those who are really qualified to go to the profession. They would rather go to where engineers are wanted than fighting children.

“So, I tell you that Nigerians are truly aware of the priority of education and they are going all out to make the necessary input to make sure that their children and their wards get the best opportunity of education,” he added.