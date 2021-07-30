Don't Join Pastor Bakare’s New Movement, It's For His Selfish Political Ambition—Cleric Warns Nigerians

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned Nigerians against joining the Nigeria-for-Nigeria movement established by Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Citadel Global Community Church.



Ayodele warned that the movement by Bakare is not of God, adding that a major disaster awaits Nigerians if they join the movement. The clergyman stressed that the movement was aimed at putting Nigerians in further bondage, Daily Post reports.

Tunde Bakare

Meanwhile, Bakare launched the “Nigeria-for-Nigeria” group some days ago. Addressing his members, Bakare had said the new group would be greater than the “Save Nigeria Group”, a pressure group which he convened in 2010.



Bakare was quoted as saying, “I am going to champion it and it will go like wildfire across this nation. Nigeria-for-Nigeria will be bigger than Save Nigeria Group."



However, Ayodele cautioned Nigerians against joining the group, stating that Bakare created the group to further his political ambition. See Also Politics I Dare You To Come After Me, You Are About To Learn A Lesson If You Touch Me — Bakare Dares Buhari

Bakare was President Muhammadu Buhari's running mate in the 2011 presidential election but they failed as the election was won by Goodluck Jonathan.



Ayodele said, “Tunde Bakare’s Nigeria for Nigeria movement is not divine, it is another means to put Nigerians in bondage again. Nigerians should not join this movement or else, another disaster awaits us.



“I am not talking like a politician but as God’s mouthpiece, Tunde Bakare’s Nigeria for Nigeria movement is another agenda for his political ambition and not God’s agenda.



“God is angry with the present government, those who have corrupted the system, Nigeria is stagnant, let’s stop deceiving ourselves, though a messiah will still come to our rescue.”

