Gunmen Kidnap Wife Of Benue Commissioner

She was said to be driving a new model Toyota Highlander, which her abductors also took away.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2021

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped Ann Unenge, the wife of Benue State Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Bernard Unenge, in Makurdi, the state capital.

She was kidnapped on Thursday evening, Nation reports.

File Photo: Gunmen middleeastpress

A relation of the commissioner has disclosed that Ann was returning from Daudu town, an outskirt where she went to pay her parents a visit before she was abducted shortly.

It was gathered that there was a struggle between the abductors and Ann at B. Division traffic junction when she attempted to forcefully open the car door so she could escape.

The gunmen reportedly shot sporadically into the air at the junction to scare away passersby before driving away with their victim, who was shouting on top of her voice.

The incident, which is the second in Makurdi, took place less than one week after two women were abducted in a similar fashion.

