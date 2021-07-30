Nigerian Government Reveals Date To Launch Six Super Tucano Aircraft From US

The Minister said the government was satisfied with the progress and cooperation with US, noting that there was no contract of such nature and sum between Nigeria and the US.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2021

The Federal Government has said it would be launching the six Super Tucano fighter aircraft purchased from the United States by next Tuesday, August 3.

The Nigerian government also refuted the claim of an $875 million ammunition deal with the United States which was reportedly blocked by some lawmakers in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made this known on Friday, describing the purported ammunition deal reported as false.

The Minister said the government was satisfied with the progress and cooperation with US, noting that there was no contract of such nature and sum between Nigeria and the US.

“There is no contract of arms between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the United States of America today apart from the 12 Super Tucano Attack Helicopters of which six had been delivered.

“We are quite satisfied with the progress and cooperation that we received from the government of the US on this issue.

“As a matter of fact, six of the Tucano helicopter will be launched on August 3, this year.

“We are not aware of the so called 875million USD arms contract or some helicopters which they said some lawmakers in the US are trying to persuade the president of the US not to honour.

“The relationship between Nigeria and the US is smooth and waxing stronger,’’ he added.

It was in the news earlier that some influential U.S. lawmakers were masterminding a hold on a proposed sale of ammunition and attack helicopters to Nigeria over allegations of human rights abuses and anti-democratic actions of the present administration.

It was said lawmakers are holding down a proposed sale of attack helicopters to Nigeria, citing poor human rights record of President Muhammadu Buhari's government, as it grapples with multiple security crises.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Nigerian Soldier Commits Suicide In Bauchi
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Military JTF Intercepted 8 Barges With Illegal Oil Products In Rivers State
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Military I Will Not Resign If We Fail To Defeat Boko Haram – Buhari
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Established Media Center In Borno State
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Corruption State House Press Release: President Buhari Receives Interim Report Of The Investigative Committee On Arms Procurement, Orders Arrest Of Indicted Persons
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Military FG Reiterates Commitment To Partner With Niger Delta Militants On Security
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Nigeria's Embattled Police Chief, Kyari Updates Facebook Status With Statement Of Discredited Ex-Minister Rubbishing FBI Investigation
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Three Dead, Houses Burnt As Fulani Herdsmen Attack Plateau Community
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights 12 Igboho’s Detained Associates Given ‘Engine Oil’ As Soup, Treated Worse Than Animals – Lawyer
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics What God Says Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho Must Do To Secure Release – Nigerian Cleric
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal US Court Orders FBI To Arrest Abba Kyari Over Hushpuppi’s Fraud Investigations
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police How Nigeria Police Consistently Ignored Criminal Petitions Against ‘Super Cop’ Kyari — Activist Reveals
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Olympic Games: Disqualified Nigerian Athletes Protest With Placards On Tokyo Streets
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Sunday Igboho Can Be Killed If Beninese Court Frees Him At This Time – Lawyer
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Housing Policy Can Determine Economic And Educational Outcomes, By Dr Nasir Aminu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigeria’s Coalition Of Lawyers Asks Embattled Police Officer, Abba Kyari To Step Down As Head of IGP Monitoring Unit
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: FBI Agents In Second Meeting This Week With Nigeria's Police IG To Demand Abba Kyari's Arrest, Extradition
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Yoruba Nation Now Agitators Set Date For London Protest Over Igboho's Arrest, Detention In Benin Republic
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad