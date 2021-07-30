Nigerian Government Reveals Date To Launch Six Super Tucano Aircraft From US

The Federal Government has said it would be launching the six Super Tucano fighter aircraft purchased from the United States by next Tuesday, August 3.

The Nigerian government also refuted the claim of an $875 million ammunition deal with the United States which was reportedly blocked by some lawmakers in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made this known on Friday, describing the purported ammunition deal reported as false.

The Minister said the government was satisfied with the progress and cooperation with US, noting that there was no contract of such nature and sum between Nigeria and the US.

“There is no contract of arms between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the United States of America today apart from the 12 Super Tucano Attack Helicopters of which six had been delivered.

“We are quite satisfied with the progress and cooperation that we received from the government of the US on this issue.

“As a matter of fact, six of the Tucano helicopter will be launched on August 3, this year.

“We are not aware of the so called 875million USD arms contract or some helicopters which they said some lawmakers in the US are trying to persuade the president of the US not to honour.

“The relationship between Nigeria and the US is smooth and waxing stronger,’’ he added.

It was in the news earlier that some influential U.S. lawmakers were masterminding a hold on a proposed sale of ammunition and attack helicopters to Nigeria over allegations of human rights abuses and anti-democratic actions of the present administration.

It was said lawmakers are holding down a proposed sale of attack helicopters to Nigeria, citing poor human rights record of President Muhammadu Buhari's government, as it grapples with multiple security crises.