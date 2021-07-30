Only 25% Of Northern Nigerian Girls Proceed To Secondary School – Survey

The centre’s board member, Binta Muhammad, disclosed this on Thursday in Sokoto.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2021

Only 25 per cent of school-age girls in Northern Nigeria proceed to secondary school while only four per cent of them are able to complete it, according to a survey by a group, the Centre for Girl Child Education.

The centre’s board member, Binta Muhammad, disclosed this on Thursday in Sokoto.

www.the-star.co.ke

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Muhammad stated that CGE was established in 2007 with 64 girls in rural communities in Kaduna after a baseline survey was conducted.

Speaking on the CGE report, Muhammad said, “The survey indicated that only 25 per cent of primary school girls continue to secondary school, and only four per cent graduate secondary school.”

She explained that the non-governmental organisation had improved access and quality of schooling and vocational training for rural and low-income urban girls in northern Nigeria.

She added that the CGE intervened in gender-based violence, intensive literacy, life skills, nutrition, and others in Sokoto, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Borno, Bauchi, and Gombe.
 

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education FUNAAB Expels Student Over Letter To IGP, Alliance With Sowore
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Education Delta State Polytechnics Shut Down As Academic Union Strike Continues
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Education "Africa Is Lagging Behind Global Educational Revolution’, Falana Warns
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Education University of Lagos Sacks Deputy Chief Security Officer
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Two Suspects In Police Custody For Cutting Off Corps Member’s Hand
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Education BREAKING: University of Ibadan Medical Students Protest Hike In Accommodation Fee, Others
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Nigeria's Embattled Police Chief, Kyari Updates Facebook Status With Statement Of Discredited Ex-Minister Rubbishing FBI Investigation
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Three Dead, Houses Burnt As Fulani Herdsmen Attack Plateau Community
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights 12 Igboho’s Detained Associates Given ‘Engine Oil’ As Soup, Treated Worse Than Animals – Lawyer
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics What God Says Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho Must Do To Secure Release – Nigerian Cleric
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal US Court Orders FBI To Arrest Abba Kyari Over Hushpuppi’s Fraud Investigations
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police How Nigeria Police Consistently Ignored Criminal Petitions Against ‘Super Cop’ Kyari — Activist Reveals
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Olympic Games: Disqualified Nigerian Athletes Protest With Placards On Tokyo Streets
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Sunday Igboho Can Be Killed If Beninese Court Frees Him At This Time – Lawyer
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Housing Policy Can Determine Economic And Educational Outcomes, By Dr Nasir Aminu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigeria’s Coalition Of Lawyers Asks Embattled Police Officer, Abba Kyari To Step Down As Head of IGP Monitoring Unit
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Government Reveals Date To Launch Six Super Tucano Aircraft From US
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: FBI Agents In Second Meeting This Week With Nigeria's Police IG To Demand Abba Kyari's Arrest, Extradition
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad