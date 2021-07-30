Only 25% Of Northern Nigerian Girls Proceed To Secondary School – Survey

Only 25 per cent of school-age girls in Northern Nigeria proceed to secondary school while only four per cent of them are able to complete it, according to a survey by a group, the Centre for Girl Child Education.

The centre’s board member, Binta Muhammad, disclosed this on Thursday in Sokoto.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Muhammad stated that CGE was established in 2007 with 64 girls in rural communities in Kaduna after a baseline survey was conducted.

Speaking on the CGE report, Muhammad said, “The survey indicated that only 25 per cent of primary school girls continue to secondary school, and only four per cent graduate secondary school.”

She explained that the non-governmental organisation had improved access and quality of schooling and vocational training for rural and low-income urban girls in northern Nigeria.

She added that the CGE intervened in gender-based violence, intensive literacy, life skills, nutrition, and others in Sokoto, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Borno, Bauchi, and Gombe.

