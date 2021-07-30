Policemen Brutalise AIT Reporter Covering Students' Protest In Bauchi

Personnel of the Bauchi State Police Command on Thursday attacked Damisa Yusuf, a reporter with the Africa Independent Television (AIT).

Yusuf, who was one of the journalists covering a protest by students of the College of Agriculture in Yelwa, was brutalised by men of the Rapid Response Team, without any provocation.

The students were said to be protesting over a farmland said to belong to the institution but was recently awarded to some land vendors through a court judgement after years of litigation.

The journalist’s camera, laptop, mobile phone and wallet were also seized by the police officers during the encounter.

Chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalists, DAAR communication chapel, Patrick Abulu confirmed the attack in a statement.

The statement read, “The Nigerian Union of Journalists, DAAR HQ Chapel condemns in strong terms alleged assault on reporter with the Africa Independent Television, (AIT) in Bauchi Station, Damina Yusuf, by a band of reckless Rapid Response Team attached to the Bauchi State Police Command on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Bauchi metropolis.

"Damina Yusuf was on his official assignment when he was accosted and assaulted by police officers of the Rapid Response Team without any provocation. The NUJ condemns this act of Police brutality as completely unwarranted and one that cannot be condoned in any civil society.



"The NUJ is peeved at the reckless abuse of authority by the police against a journalist on official assignment and in the process dispossessed him of his work tools which included HD camera, a laptop, a mobile phone and his wallet. The NUJ demands immediate and comprehensive treatment of Damina Yusuf by the police authorities and that all the items seized from him should be returned to him immediately.



"While the NUJ commends the Bauchi State Police Commissioner, CP Sylverster Alabi for ordering the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO Muhammed Wakil to monitor the healing process of Journalist Damina Yusuf; it calls for a thorough investigation into the alleged assault.