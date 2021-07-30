Policemen Brutalise AIT Reporter Covering Students' Protest In Bauchi

The journalist’s camera, laptop, mobile phone and wallet were also seized by the police officers during the encounter.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2021

Personnel of the Bauchi State Police Command on Thursday attacked Damisa Yusuf, a reporter with the Africa Independent Television (AIT).

Yusuf, who was one of the journalists covering a protest by students of the College of Agriculture in Yelwa, was brutalised by men of the Rapid Response Team, without any provocation.

The students were said to be protesting over a farmland said to belong to the institution but was recently awarded to some land vendors through a court judgement after years of litigation.

The journalist’s camera, laptop, mobile phone and wallet were also seized by the police officers during the encounter.

Chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalists, DAAR communication chapel, Patrick Abulu confirmed the attack in a statement.

The statement read, “The Nigerian Union of Journalists, DAAR HQ Chapel condemns in strong terms alleged assault on reporter with the Africa Independent Television, (AIT) in Bauchi Station, Damina Yusuf, by a band of reckless Rapid Response Team attached to the Bauchi State Police Command on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Bauchi metropolis.

"Damina Yusuf was on his official assignment when he was accosted and assaulted by police officers of the Rapid Response Team without any provocation. The NUJ condemns this act of Police brutality as completely unwarranted and one that cannot be condoned in any civil society.
 
"The NUJ is peeved at the reckless abuse of authority by the police against a journalist on official assignment and in the process dispossessed him of his work tools which included HD camera, a laptop, a mobile phone and his wallet. The NUJ demands immediate and comprehensive treatment of Damina Yusuf by the police authorities and that all the items seized from him should be returned to him immediately.
 
"While the NUJ commends the Bauchi State Police Commissioner, CP Sylverster Alabi for ordering the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO Muhammed Wakil to monitor the healing process of Journalist Damina Yusuf; it calls for a thorough investigation into the alleged assault.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police How Nigeria Police Consistently Ignored Criminal Petitions Against ‘Super Cop’ Kyari — Activist Reveals
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: FBI Agents In Second Meeting This Week With Nigeria's Police IG To Demand Abba Kyari's Arrest, Extradition
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education Only 25% Of Northern Nigerian Girls Proceed To Secondary School – Survey
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police We're Investigating Igboho, Others On Iganga Arson Attack —Police
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Education Again, NDDC Scholars Protest Non-payment Of Two-year Allowance By Commission
0 Comments
12 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arraign Wadume, 18 Others For Terrorism Eight Months After Arrest
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Three Dead, Houses Burnt As Fulani Herdsmen Attack Plateau Community
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights 12 Igboho’s Detained Associates Given ‘Engine Oil’ As Soup, Treated Worse Than Animals – Lawyer
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics What God Says Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho Must Do To Secure Release – Nigerian Cleric
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police How Nigeria Police Consistently Ignored Criminal Petitions Against ‘Super Cop’ Kyari — Activist Reveals
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Olympic Games: Disqualified Nigerian Athletes Protest With Placards On Tokyo Streets
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigeria's Embattled Police Chief, Kyari Updates Facebook Status With Statement Of Discredited Ex-Minister Rubbishing FBI Investigation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Sunday Igboho Can Be Killed If Beninese Court Frees Him At This Time – Lawyer
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Housing Policy Can Determine Economic And Educational Outcomes, By Dr Nasir Aminu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigeria’s Coalition Of Lawyers Asks Embattled Police Officer, Abba Kyari To Step Down As Head of IGP Monitoring Unit
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Government Reveals Date To Launch Six Super Tucano Aircraft From US
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: FBI Agents In Second Meeting This Week With Nigeria's Police IG To Demand Abba Kyari's Arrest, Extradition
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Yoruba Nation Now Agitators Set Date For London Protest Over Igboho's Arrest, Detention In Benin Republic
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad