Amotekun Kill Two Kidnappers In Oyo

It was learnt that operatives of Amotekun Corps, who were called when the kidnappers stormed the town, engaged the kidnappers and killed two of them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 31, 2021

Two kidnappers were reportedly killed by men of the South-West security network codenamed Amotekun in the Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oyo State.

SaharaReporters gathered on Saturday that the two suspects were killed during a failed kidnap attempt by the kidnappers who stormed Iwere-Ile town on Friday.

File photo used to illustrate story.

It was learnt that operatives of Amotekun Corps, who were called when the kidnappers stormed the town, engaged the kidnappers and killed two of them.

Witnesses stated that the kidnappers stormed the community around 3pm on Friday and made an attempt to kidnap some of the residents.

It was gathered that immediately the Amotekun operatives got to the scene at about 3:30pm, they engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle, killing two.

Three other members of the kidnap syndicate escaped with bullet injuries.

The Amotekun Commandant, Olayinka Olayanju confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters on Saturday.

He maintained that weapons were recovered from the suspected kidnappers.

He added that the weapons had been deposited with the police.

Olayanju noted that the operation was carried out in collaboration with local vigilantes and hunters.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Two Dead As Gunmen Bomb Imo Police Station
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Free Sharia Court Judges After N2m Ransom Payment
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Insecurity Traditional Ruler, Son Shot Dead In Kaduna
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Abuja
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Slaughters Forty Farmers In Borno, Kidnap Seven Others
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Six US Tucano Aircraft Ready For Delivery, Says Nigerian Air Force
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Hushpuppi Scandal: Abba Kyari Assembles Team Of lawyers, Threatens To Expose Other Police Officers If Extradited
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: APC Leader, Tinubu Hospitalised In US, Undergoes Surgery
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Cracks In Buhari Government As Attorney-General Malami Counters Keyamo Over APC Leadership
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Two Dead As Gunmen Bomb Imo Police Station
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal EXCLUSIVE: Inside Details Of FBI's Meeting With Inspector-General Of Police Over Embattled Officer, Abba Kyari, Hushpuppi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion How Journalists, Fact-Checkers Can Avoid Being Manipulated By Hackers, By Elizabeth Ogunbamowo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion ST. Gideon Orkar: In Memoriam, By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion The Buhari Regime And Its Unrestrained Abuse Of Human Rights, By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police We May Dismiss Embattled Police Officer, Abba Kyari – Police Commission Speaks On Hushpuppi Scandal
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Only British Government Can Stop My Nightmare – Nnamdi Kanu’s Wife Writes UK Foreign Secretary
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Crisis In Kwara APC As Court Sacks Lai Mohammed’s Faction From Secretariat
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME FLASHBACK: How Lagos Businessman In 2020 Accused FBI-Wanted Nigerian Police Officer, Abba Kyari, Of N41million Extortion
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad