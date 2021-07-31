Buhari Regime Helpless As Gunmen Kidnap 113 Traditional Rulers In Four Years

The unabated rising insecurity in Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari is manifested across the country with the various attacks on schools, individuals and traditional rulers.

With recent scenarios, the traditional institutions have come under increasing attack as no fewer than 113 traditional rulers across the country have been abducted by gunmen, bandits and criminals in the last four years.

File photo used to illustrate story.

According to Daily Trust, with the recent abductions of two monarchs in Kaduna State, experts warn that the traditional institutions under the Buhari government come under increasing threats.

At least 113 traditional rulers have been kidnapped in different parts of Nigeria in the past four years, a data examined by Daily Trust has shown.

Below are the years under review and some of those who fell victims of this menace, which has become a ‘new normal’ in the country.

2018

In Achuma community of Kaduna State, His Royal Highness, Yohannah Kukah, the paramount ruler of Ikulu, was kidnapped in January for a ransom of N1million.

Also, on May 6, Alhaji Umar Awoje, the district head of Gulida, was kidnapped at Gulida village in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for a ransom of N10 million.

In Taraba, the chief of Sansani, Mallam Abdulmudallabi Nuhu and two others were abducted on the Jalingo Mutum Biyu road on May 29 for N50m.

Also, His Royal Majesty, Sunday Olisewokwu, the traditional ruler of Ogodor Kingdom, fell victim in Eri-Onicha-Olona communities in Delta State on June 3 for N200m.

Again, at Auga-Ise Akoko road in Ondo State, Olori Olukemi Agunloye, the wife of a additional ruler of Auga Akoko community and her driver were abducted for N1m.

2020

In Ihitoha Uratta community of Imo State, the wife of the traditional ruler, Queen Comfort Okoro was also kidnapped on January 26.

More so, the district head of Gayari village in Zamfara State, Alhaji Hassan Muhammed and another man were abducted on the 31st of the same month. Their abductors demanded N40m, but N5m was said to have been paid.

In Benin City, Edo State, Queen Florence Ikhumhen, the wife of the traditional ruler of Ewatto Kingdom in Esan South-East Local Government Area, and her daughter were kidnapped in September. But no ransom was said to have been involved.

On January 21 alone, three persons were kidnapped in Wuya town in Zamfara. The victims included the district head of the community, Alhaji Umar, his son, Manir Umar and Chief Iman Mallam Murtala.

2021

In Kusherki, Niger State, the wife of the district head, son and brother were kidnapped on February 2.

Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed, the village head of Kunduru in Katsina was also kidnapped in the same month.

In Ikuru town, Rivers State, King Aaron Ikuru, the traditional ruler was kidnapped on February 21. The kidnappers demanded N5m.

In Ogun State, Alademeta Kolawole Omotayo, the Olori-Ilu Imope (traditional ruler of Ilu Imope) was kidnapped on March 20.

Also, Alhaji Bajika, the Sarkin Shanu of Kojoli was abducted in the same month, March 28 at Kojoli, Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

In Oshiagu Ngbo community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, John Nnaji, the village head and four others were kidnapped on February 3.

On April 4, eight persons, including Eze Charles Iroegbu of Umueze community, Nguru, and his seven cabinet members, were abducted at Seven and Half Junction in the Obowo area of Imo State.

Ilemeso-Ekiti, Ekiti State, also recorded a kidnap incident in April 16 when Oba David Oyewumi, the Obaadu of Ilemeso-Ekiti was taken away. The sum of N20m was demanded by the abductors.

Furthermore, Etubom Into Okon Etim, the traditional ruler of Esuk Atu village in Cross River State, was kidnapped on April 30. The kidnappers asked for N5m as ransom.

In Zungeru, Niger State, the Madakin and his two wives were kidnapped on June 6.

The Baale Tafa Apanpa, the village head of Araromi and his wife were kidnapped at Bakatare, Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State on June 22. The sum of N2m was said to have been paid as ransom instead of the N50m the kidnappers demanded.

In the same state, Alhaji Usmanu Sule, also known as Jamhuro, a Fulani leader, was abducted at Lanlate, Ibarapa Local Government Area.

Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, the Emir of Kajuru and 13 others were kidnapped on July 11 in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The kidnappers demanded N2million.