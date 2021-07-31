Crisis In Kwara APC As Court Sacks Lai Mohammed’s Faction From Secretariat

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State backed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has been ejected by an Ilorin High Court from its new secretariat in the state capital.

The court on Friday granted an ex parte order ejecting the faction from its new secretariat.

The order was granted in response to the ex parte application filed by the owners of the building.

The owners had accused the APC faction of illegal use of the facility located at Yahya Madawaki Road in GRA Ilorin.

The order was granted in a suit No KWS/234/2021, filed by Abidemi Adisa for the family.

"It is hereby ordered that the defendants by themselves, agents, privies, or successors in title are hereby restrained in the interim from converting, renovating, or restructuring the claimant's building which is situated at Yahaya Madawaki Road GRA Ilorin Kwara State covered by Certificate of Occupancy No KW. 3875 into a political party secretariat pending the hearing of the motion on notice filed synchronously," the court paper signed by Senior Registrar, Immam Zakariyyah Abolaji, read.

SaharaReporters gathered that a faction of the party loyal to Mohammed and Senator Gbemisola Saraki had been having a running battle with another faction loyal to the state governor, Mr. Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman.

Though the leadership of the party at the national level recognises Alhaji Abdulahi Samari, who is in the same faction with the governor as party chairman, the two ministers from the state insisted that Bashir Bolarinwa remains the state chairman.

The crisis, however, worsened a few weeks ago when the Mohammed faction unveiled its secretariat in Ilorin.