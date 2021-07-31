EXCLUSIVE: Inside Details Of FBI's Meeting With Inspector-General Of Police Over Embattled Officer, Abba Kyari, Hushpuppi

Top sources in the IGP’s office told SaharaReporters that the FBI detectives were with the IGP office till he went for the Friday’s Juma’at prayers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 31, 2021

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, on Friday met for several hours with operatives of the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation in Abuja over the arrest warrant issued on Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

This was sequel to the revelations made by serial fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, alias Hushpuppi, who recently pleaded guilty in the United States.

They added that Kyari was given till next week to formally respond to the allegations till his extradition to the US would be decided by the police authorities. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: FBI Agents In Second Meeting This Week With Nigeria's Police IG To Demand Abba Kyari's Arrest, Extradition 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

One of the competent sources said, “The FBI detectives left when he (IGP) went for Friday Juma’at prayers. The FBI personnel were insistent and had a long meeting with the IGP till the close of work.

“Abba Kyari was given till next week to respond to allegations. The IGP agrees with them (FBI men) and assured that Kyari would not be assigned any new cases until the investigation was over.”

Another source added, “During the meeting, the FBI insisted that IG must issue a statement confirming that Abba Kyari had been indicted because of his earlier Facebook posting mocking the FBI investigation.

“Kyari later took down the post but blocked the news media outlets that were critical of him.” See Also Scandal Nigeria's Embattled Police Chief, Kyari Updates Facebook Status With Statement Of Discredited Ex-Minister Rubbishing FBI Investigation 0 Comments 23 Hours Ago

SaharaReporters since Thursday started a series on Kyari exposing how Hushpuppi claimed to have offered bribes to Kyari, going by court documents that were ordered unsealed.

The United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, had also issued an arrest warrant against Kyari for his alleged links to Hushpuppi, who is standing trial for various offences that include internet fraud and money laundering.

Hushpuppi has since pleaded guilty to the charges and, if convicted, risks a 20-year-jail term, three-year supervision upon completion of jail term, and monetary restitution to the tune of $500,000 or more.

The court documents also outlined a dispute among members of the Hushpuppi conspiracy, which allegedly prompted him to arrange to have an individual identified as ‘co-conspirator’ Kelly Chibuzor Vincent, jailed in Nigeria by DCP Kyari.

According to the affidavit, “Kyari is a highly decorated deputy commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force who is alleged to have arranged for Vincent to be arrested and jailed at Abbas’ behest, and then sent Abbas photographs of Vincent after his arrest. See Also Corruption Nigeria's Celebrated Policeman, Kyari Tells International Fraudster, Hushpuppi: I Will Send My Team's Account Details For You To Bribe Them 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

“Kyari also allegedly sent Abbas bank account details for an account into which Abbas could deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment.”

The Inspector-General of Police has ordered an internal review of the United States’ authorities’ allegations against Kyari.

SaharaReporters, New York

