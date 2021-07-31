Nigerian Army Receives Another 90 Boko Haram Fighters, Families In North-East

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 31, 2021

No fewer than 91 Boko Haram/Islamic States West Africa Province terrorists and their families have reportedly surrendered to the Nigerian Army Operation Hadin Kai troops in the North-East.

The revelation was contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, on Friday in Abuja.

According to Nwachukwu, the troops of 202 Battalion took custody of eight insurgents and their families, comprising 10 adult females and 22 children, who surrendered at Ruwaza village in the Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

The director noted that 20 terrorists and their families, who surrendered to troops at Nbewa village also in the Bama LGA were also arrested by the troops of Forward Operational Base operating along BoCobs-Bama road.

 He said that the surrendered families of the insurgents comprised 15 adult females and 26 children, noting that the children among the surrendering suspects have been vaccinated with polio vaccines.

“The suspects all surrendered to the troops, during clearance operations in the areas on July 29, following ongoing intense clearance operations by troops in the general areas.

“The children among the surrendering suspects have been vaccinated with polio vaccines, while the adult and female suspects, who have been documented and screened are currently undergoing preliminary investigations,” he said.

Onyema explained that troops of 73 Battalion, in conjunction with a combined team of Civilian Joint Task Force and Hunters, intercepted a terrorists’ logistic supplier during a fighting patrol along Molai-Damboa road.

The suspect was arrested, while he was perfecting plans to deliver logistics to the insurgents in the forest.

He identified the items recovered from the suspect to be a vehicle, four jerry cans of 30 litres of PMS, one four-litre gallon of engine oil, one motorcycle pump and one torch.

Others are one mosquito net, two praying mats, two blankets, four spanners, 10 packets of 1.5v battery, three dozens of diamond rubber solution, five packets of candies, five packets of seasoning and measures of other foodstuff.

