Nollywood Veteran, Rachael Oniga, Dies At 64

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rachel Oniga, is dead.

She was 64 years old.

According to Nigerian media personality, Seun Oloketuyi via his Instagram platform, the movie star who has featured in hundreds of movies passed on at the early hours of today, Saturday, July 31.

The news is coming at a time the movie industry is grappling with mixed issues and after mourning the death of another entertainer, Sound Sultan, who passed on early this month.

The cause of Oniga’s death was unknown at the time of this report.

Originally from Eku, Delta State in Southern Nigeria, Rachel Oniga was born on 23 May 1957, in Ebutte Metta, Lagos State.

She began her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce. She worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultant Company before her first movie titled Onome and her debut Yoruba movie was Owo Blow.

Over the years, Rachel Oniga has featured in notable Nigerian films such as Sango, a movie scripted by Wale Ogunyemi, produced and directed by Obafemi Lasode and Wale Adenuga’s television series, Super story.