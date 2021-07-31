Only British Government Can Stop My Nightmare – Nnamdi Kanu’s Wife Writes UK Foreign Secretary

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 31, 2021

Uchechi, wife of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said only the British government can prevent the Nigerian government from subjecting the agitator to further harm.

She made the remarks in a letter to the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, UK, Dominic Raab MP.

Nnamdi Kanu

Uchechi stressed that only Raab could end the current travails of the IPOB leader.

Her call was contained in the letter by Kanu’s UK legal team, Bindmans LLP.

Bindmans LLP sent the pre-action letter on behalf of the Kanu family to Raab MP, challenging his ongoing failure to provide consular assistance to the IPOB leader who is a British national.

“Only the British government can prevent him from being subjected to further harm. My family’s future happiness rests with Dominic Raab. He can end all of this in an instant. He can stop my nightmare,” she said.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja had last Monday adjourned Kanu’s trial to October 21, due to failure of Nigerian Government to produce him in court.

When the matter was called up, the prosecution counsel, M. B. Abubakar, had informed the court that the matter was slated for hearing and that they were ready to continue.

But Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had informed the court that there was a pending application before the court to transfer Kanu from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) to a correctional centre.

But Justice Nyako stated that the trial could not continue in the absence of the IPOB leader since he was not available to stand his trial.

The court adjourned to October 21, 2021, for continuation of hearing.

Ejiofor, leading counsel for Nnamdi Kanu had told the court that the Department of State Services (DSS) had denied him and relatives of Kanu the opportunity to see him.

"I was informed authoritatively, I am speaking from the bar, that Nnamdi Kanu has been taken out of jurisdiction of this court. We have been denied access to Kanu in the last 10 days. We are worried about his safety and don't know why the Federal Government refused to bring him in court," he had said.

SaharaReporters, New York

