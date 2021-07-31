Two Dead As Gunmen Bomb Imo Police Station

The Imo State Police Command has said that armed men, in the early hours of Saturday, bombed the Njaba police station, destroying a part of the building.

The attackers are believed to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

However, they said two of the hoodlums were killed and their operational vehicle recovered, while the rest escaped.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State command, CSP Mike Abattam, in a statement on Saturday, said that on July 31 at about 1.20 am, a convoy of bandits moving towards Njaba town to launch an attack but were intercepted by the Operation Restore Peace team of the Nigeria Police, Imo State Command.

The statement said that, in the ensuing firefight, one of their operational vehicles was demobilised and two of them killed while the remaining ones ran into the bush.

Abattam said, while searching the vehicle, one Ak 47 rifle was recovered with ten rounds of live Ammunition and a locally made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges.

“They detonated an Improvised Explosive Devices into the parking lots of a nearby Njaba Police Station, causing minimal damage,” the statement added.

He stressed that a cordon and search exercise was ongoing in the area to apprehend the fleeing suspects.