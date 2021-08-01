Hoodlums Attack Radio Nigeria In Ibadan, Police Confirm 1 Killed, Properties Destroyed

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 01, 2021

The Nigeria Police Force on Sunday confirmed that one person was killed on Saturday when local vigilantes engaged hoodlums who attacked the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) at Moniya in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters in a statement in Ibadan on Sunday, said one of the criminals known as Kabati died in the process.

According to him, there was an altercation between members of Soludero, a local vigilante group in the South-West and some criminal elements around Sasa area, Ojo0, while the vigilantes were on a routine patrol.

Fadeyi said the hoodlums in their numbers regrouped and stormed the office of the local vigilantes (Soludero) on the premises of the FRCN, Amuludun 99.1 FM in Ibadan to launch a reprisal.

He said during the attack, Kabati, a member of the criminal gang sustained gunshot injuries and was confirmed dead at the hospital.

The police spokesman said upon the arrival of the hoodlums on the premises of the station, workers became agitated as none of the vigilantes targeted by the assailants was available at the time.

The hoodlums therefore broke the windscreens and windows of vehicles on the premises of the media outfit.

Many workers of the station sustained varying degrees of injury, he added.

