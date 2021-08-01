How Suspension Of Nigerian Police Chief, Abba Kyari Vindicated IPOB – Nnamdi Kanu’s Disciple

Ekpa said Kyari’s suspension confirmed his earlier statement that Nigeria breeds criminals.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 01, 2021

Simon Ekpa, a disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has said Nigeria breeds criminals.

Ekpa, a Finland-based member of IPOB, who was disengaged from Radio Biafra as a broadcaster, stated this on his Twitter page while reacting to the suspension by the Nigerian Police Force of the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

Ekpa said Kyari’s suspension confirmed his earlier statement that Nigeria breeds criminals.

Kyari, who is the Head of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), was suspended over his links with a self-confessed internet fraudster, Ramon Abass, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

The United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had linked Kyari to Hushpuppi during their investigation.

The FBI had alleged that Hushpuppi bribed Kyari to jail an errant gang member over a fraudulent deal worth millions of dollars.

Following the revelation, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali recommended Kyari’s suspension pending the outcome of investigations to the Police Service Commission and he was suspended.

Ekpa wrote, “We have been vindicated again! Nigeria breeds criminals. The recommendation of the IGP to ‘suspend’ criminal Abba Kyari is another confirmation that they are all criminals.

“What is suspension? They didn’t know how bad the situation was until they watched our exposition. Face with tears of joy @PoliceNG.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Abba Kyari: Save Reputation Of Nigeria Police, Make Investigation Open, Transparent – Lawyer Tells Force Inspector-General
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s ‘Super Cop’, Abba Kyari Finally Suspended Over FBI Fraud Allegations
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Police Rescue 2 Kidnapped Students Of Federal Government College In Kebbi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Bukola Saraki Over Fraud Allegations
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption BREAKING: Nigeria's Police IG Recommends Suspension Of Embattled 'Super Cop', Abba Kyari As Panel Begins Probe
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News Prof. Wole Soyinka Denies Involvement In Saraki’s Lawyer “Anatomy Of Corruption” Book Launch
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Abba Kyari: Save Reputation Of Nigeria Police, Make Investigation Open, Transparent – Lawyer Tells Force Inspector-General
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s ‘Super Cop’, Abba Kyari Finally Suspended Over FBI Fraud Allegations
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military NADECO-USA Condemns Sale Of Fighter Aircraft To Nigeria, Cites Buhari Regime’s Poor Human Rights Record
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Journalism Hoodlums Attack Radio Nigeria In Ibadan, Police Confirm 1 Killed, Properties Destroyed
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Why New Charge Filed By Kaduna Government Against Shiites Leader, El-Zakzaky Is Useless– Falana
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Police Rescue 2 Kidnapped Students Of Federal Government College In Kebbi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity Kaduna Churches Hurriedly Close 2 Hours Earlier Over Fear Of Attacks By Bandits, Kidnappers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Boko Haram Fighters Ambush Nigerian Soldiers Escorting Borno APC Party Chieftains
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Drugs Anti-drug Officers Recover 35 Wraps Of Cocaine From Woman’s Underwear At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: APC Leader, Tinubu Hospitalised In US, Undergoes Surgery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News About 30 Of 65 Private Jets Owned By Highly Placed Nigerians Owe Duties – Customs
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Five Activists Arrested From Dunamis Church Spend 28 Days In Cell As Department Of State Services Violates Court Order, Bail Conditions
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad