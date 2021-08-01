How Suspension Of Nigerian Police Chief, Abba Kyari Vindicated IPOB – Nnamdi Kanu’s Disciple

Simon Ekpa, a disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has said Nigeria breeds criminals.

Ekpa, a Finland-based member of IPOB, who was disengaged from Radio Biafra as a broadcaster, stated this on his Twitter page while reacting to the suspension by the Nigerian Police Force of the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

Ekpa said Kyari’s suspension confirmed his earlier statement that Nigeria breeds criminals.

Kyari, who is the Head of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), was suspended over his links with a self-confessed internet fraudster, Ramon Abass, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

The United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had linked Kyari to Hushpuppi during their investigation.

The FBI had alleged that Hushpuppi bribed Kyari to jail an errant gang member over a fraudulent deal worth millions of dollars.

Following the revelation, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali recommended Kyari’s suspension pending the outcome of investigations to the Police Service Commission and he was suspended.

Ekpa wrote, “We have been vindicated again! Nigeria breeds criminals. The recommendation of the IGP to ‘suspend’ criminal Abba Kyari is another confirmation that they are all criminals.

“What is suspension? They didn’t know how bad the situation was until they watched our exposition. Face with tears of joy @PoliceNG.”