Nigeria's Embattled 'Supercop', Kyari Is A Billionaire With Posh Houses In Maiduguri, Sells Cars Seized From Kidnappers– Resident Alleges

A resident of Borno state has said that Nigeria’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari who is being investigated for the extent of his connection with suspected fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, alias Hushpuppi, sells cars he seizes from kidnappers and armed robbers in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The resident in a private message to a Nigerian academic and media scholar, Farooq Kperogi also claimed Kyari has enriched himself through proceeds of corruption.

According to the anonymous resident, Kyari is not a millionaire but a billionaire, who has more than 20 properties in a posh area in his state, Borno.

Kperogi said: “Na wa o. This is what someone from Maiduguri sent to my inbox in response to my column. It is unedited and unverified but interesting nonetheless: ‘Everyone in Maiduguri knew that Kyari is extremely rich, he gives out cars, monies and sells those he seized from the kidnappers and armed robbers at some selected car stands in Maiduguri and Abuja, as at now he's building a big plaza along Gombole Road near Giwa Barracks and bought the neighbouring plaza.

‘There's sign post he stood and snapped a picture where street was name after him, that's New GRA or Bama GRA he has more 20 properties there!

‘You can independently find out from those who knows him, he has properties to his named in lagos, abuja etc, I call him super rich, he surpasses IGP Kamseleem.

‘What those kidnappers were saying is very true, I developed interest on what he's doing when I read Evans interview where he said what Abba and his team took from his house was far beyond what they declared....he's not a millionaire but billionaire.

‘He moves in convoys when in Maiduguri and brazenly go round his properties.’"

SaharaReporters had reported how Kperogi also quoted a resident of Borno saying Kyari was building a mansion on Jemina Road of Damboa, with its gate made of glass and steel.

The resident alleged that the police chief offered N70 million to a neighbour who has a house behind his mansion “so he can have his house out of the way to enable him have straight access to the main road from this mansion.”

"Good evening Prof. Just reading your post on the Abba Kyari saga. It didn't come to me as a surprise. Kyari is so super rich for the job he does. He is building a mansion on Jemina road of Damboa, that house is something else. It is the first gigantic double-gated house I'm seeing in Maiduguri, the gate is made of glass and steel.

"He wanted paying (sic) of a neighbour who has a house behind him 70 million naira so he can have his house out of the way to enable him have straight access to the main road from this mansion. And with a couple of people who have told stories implicating him, and them being shut up, it doesn't come as a surprise at all,” Kperogi quoted the Borno resident as saying.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has recommended the immediate suspension of Kyari, who is also the Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), from the service of the Nigeria Police Force, pending the investigation of fraud allegations against him.

The IGP, in his letter to the Police Service Commission, dated 31st July, 2021, noted that the recommendation for the suspension of the officer, is in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the Force.

The United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, had issued an arrest warrant against Kyari for his alleged links to Hushpuppi, who is standing trial for various offences that include internet fraud and money laundering.

Hushpuppi has since pleaded guilty to the charges and, if convicted, risks a 20-year-jail term, three-year supervision upon completion of jail term and monetary restitution to the tune of $500,000 or more.

US court documents also outlined a dispute Hushpuppi had with a member of his gang, which allegedly prompted him to arrange to have an individual identified as ‘co-conspirator’ Kelly Chibuzor Vincent, jailed in Nigeria by DCP Kyari.

According to the affidavit, “Kyari is a highly decorated deputy commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force who is alleged to have arranged for Vincent to be arrested and jailed at Abbas’ behest, and then sent Abbas photographs of Vincent after his arrest.

“Kyari also allegedly sent Abbas bank account details for an account into which Abbas could deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment.”