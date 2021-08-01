Police Rescue 2 Kidnapped Students Of Federal Government College In Kebbi

According to the police commissioner, the victims have been taken to the hospital for medical checkup.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 01, 2021

Police in Zamfara State have rescued two kidnapped students of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State.

 

The Zamfara state police commissioner, Husaini Rabiu told journalists on Sunday the two students were rescued in a bush in Babbar Doka village, in the Maru Local Government Area of the state.

Shortly after students of the school were abducted on Friday, June 18, the school principal, Alhaji Almustapha Ayuba Sokoto, said 102 students, four academic and four non-academic staff members were kidnapped.

 

He said the students were mostly from Senior Secondary School 1 and Senior Secondary School 2, adding that eight of the abducted students and a teacher had been rescued.

 

 

 

He said one female student from Wushihi Niger State died from asthma attack while two boys from same state were killed due to exhaustion.

 

In Sunday’s statement by the Zamfara state police command, Rabiu said, “On 31st July 2021, Police Tactical Operatives attached to Operation Restore Peace deployed to Dansadau Area of Maru LGA for Anti-Banditry and Kidnapping Operations rescued one Maryam Abdulkarim, a 15-year-old girl from Wushishi LGA of Niger State and Faruk Buhari, a 17-year-old boy from Wara in Kebbi State at a nearby bush in Babbar Doka Village of Dansadau Emirate.

 

“Investigation revealed that the rescued victims were among the abducted students of Federal Government College, Yauri, Kebbi State.”

 

According to the police commissioner, the victims have been taken to the hospital for medical checkup.

 

The police chief said the students would be handed over to the Kebbi state government before they are reunited with their parents.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Abba Kyari: Save Reputation Of Nigeria Police, Make Investigation Open, Transparent – Lawyer Tells Force Inspector-General
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Police How Suspension Of Nigerian Police Chief, Abba Kyari Vindicated IPOB – Nnamdi Kanu’s Disciple
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s ‘Super Cop’, Abba Kyari Finally Suspended Over FBI Fraud Allegations
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo Over Blog Post Accusing Pastor Of Adultery
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Bribe-Seeking Policeman Accused Of Assaulting, Fondling Female Ondo University Student
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Police IGP Orders Immediate Removal Of Roadblocks By Revenue Agents, Transport Unions, Others
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Abba Kyari: Save Reputation Of Nigeria Police, Make Investigation Open, Transparent – Lawyer Tells Force Inspector-General
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Police How Suspension Of Nigerian Police Chief, Abba Kyari Vindicated IPOB – Nnamdi Kanu’s Disciple
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s ‘Super Cop’, Abba Kyari Finally Suspended Over FBI Fraud Allegations
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military NADECO-USA Condemns Sale Of Fighter Aircraft To Nigeria, Cites Buhari Regime’s Poor Human Rights Record
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Journalism Hoodlums Attack Radio Nigeria In Ibadan, Police Confirm 1 Killed, Properties Destroyed
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Why New Charge Filed By Kaduna Government Against Shiites Leader, El-Zakzaky Is Useless– Falana
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity Kaduna Churches Hurriedly Close 2 Hours Earlier Over Fear Of Attacks By Bandits, Kidnappers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Boko Haram Fighters Ambush Nigerian Soldiers Escorting Borno APC Party Chieftains
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Drugs Anti-drug Officers Recover 35 Wraps Of Cocaine From Woman’s Underwear At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: APC Leader, Tinubu Hospitalised In US, Undergoes Surgery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News About 30 Of 65 Private Jets Owned By Highly Placed Nigerians Owe Duties – Customs
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Five Activists Arrested From Dunamis Church Spend 28 Days In Cell As Department Of State Services Violates Court Order, Bail Conditions
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad