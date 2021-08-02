BREAKING: Hushpuppi Scandal: Inspector-General Of Police Announces New Replacement For Suspended Abba Kyari To Head Intelligence Team

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the posting of DCP Tunji Disu as the new Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team following the suspension of DCP Abba Kyari indicted in the fraud allegations against serial fraudster, Ramon Abbas, more commonly called Hushpuppi.

Kyari had been suspended on Sunday even as the United States’ Federal Intelligence Bureau continued to push for his extradition to the United States in the ongoing investigation into Hushpuppi multi-million dollar internet fraud.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, in a release, said Kyari had been replaced with DCP Disu, which was on “the heels of Management’s decision to fill the leadership gap within the IRT and refocus the Unit for better service delivery.”

Mba said, “The IGP has charged the new Head of the IRT to demonstrate his professional competence in his leadership of the Unit. He also assured citizens that the IRT will remain focused in the discharge of its duties in line with national statutes and international best practices.

“Prior to his appointment as the new Head of the IRT, DCP Tunji Disu, a former Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Lagos State, was the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“He had also previously served at the State CID, Rivers State as the Deputy Head of the Unit. He was also a former Commander of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the African Union (AU) Peace Keeping Mission in Dafur, Sudan.”

According to the US Department of Justice, a criminal complaint initiated the prosecution of Hushpuppi in February as court documents ordered unsealed showed that Abbas, a 37-year-old Nigerian national, pleaded guilty on April 20.

The United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, had issued an arrest warrant against Kyari for his alleged links to Hushpuppi, who is standing trial for various offences that include internet fraud and money laundering.

Hushpuppi has since pleaded guilty to the charges and, if convicted, risks a 20-year-jail term, three-year supervision upon completion of jail term, and monetary restitution to the tune of $500,000 or more.