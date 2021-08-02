How Serial Fraudster, Hushpuppi Paid Suspended Police Officer, Abba Kyari N8million To Detain Friend – FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has alleged that money laundering suspect, Ramon Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi, paid N8million, approximately $20,600, to the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, as a bribe for the arrest and detention of a “co-conspirator,” Chibuzo Kelly Vincent.

This was revealed by FBI Special Agent, Andrew John Innocenti, in a document titled, “Criminal Complaint By Telephone Or Other Reliable Electronic Means” filed before the United States District Court For The Central District Of California.

The document dated February 12, 2021, alleged that Hushpuppi contracted the services of Kyari after a fellow fraudster Chibuzo Kelvin allegedly threatened to expose an alleged $1.1m fraud committed against a Qatari businessman.

"Kyari provided the account information for a bank account at a Nigerian bank, Zenith Bank, in the name of a person other than Kyari himself," a part of the document stated.

The document averred that, based on the conversation described in paragraphs 143 to 145, Abbas planned to pay the Nigeria Police Force officers who arrested Chibuzo for that service.

It alleged that “This was not the only time that Abbas arranged payments with Kyari;”adding, “On May 20, 2020, Abbas sent Kyari transaction receipts for two transactions from accounts at Nigerian banks (GTBank and Zenith Bank) of a person Abbas knew in the U.A.E.— a person also arrested with Abbas in Abbas’ apartment in the U.A.E. by Dubai Police on June 9, 2020 — to the Nigerian bank accounts of another person in Nigeria.

"The amounts on the transaction receipts totalled 8million Nigerian Naira, which was approximately $20,600 based on publicly available exchange rate information."

Abbas had pleaded guilty to a multi-million fraud earlier this month and faces up to 20 years in jail.

He will be sentenced in the coming weeks and will forfeit some of his assets and his rights to appeal while also paying restitution to victims of his years-long fraud.

Meanwhile, following the allegations, Kyari has been suspended by the Police Service Commission based on the recommendation of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

A panel has also been established to probe the matter.