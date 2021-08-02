Miyetti Allah Accuses FBI Of Conniving With Southern Leaders To ‘Persecute’ Embattled Police Chief, Abba Kyari

The group said it was shameful that the northern Elders were quiet while the US and some elements in Southern Nigeria were conniving to persecute "shining stars" in the North.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 02, 2021

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, (MACBAN) has accused the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) of failing to speak against allegations of corruption, and the arrest warrant on embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force, Abba Kyari.

The United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, had issued an arrest warrant against Kyari for his alleged links to the suspected fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, alias Hushpuppi, who is standing trial for various offences that include internet fraud and money laundering.

Hushpuppi has since pleaded guilty to the charges and, if convicted, risks a 20-year-jail term, three-year supervision upon completion of jail term, and monetary restitution to the tune of $500,000 or more.

US court documents outlined a dispute among members of the Hushpuppi conspiracy, which allegedly prompted him to arrange to have an individual identified as ‘co-conspirator’ Kelly Chibuzor Vincent, jailed in Nigeria by DCP Kyari.

According to the affidavit, “Kyari is a highly decorated deputy commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force who is alleged to have arranged for Vincent to be arrested and jailed at Abbas’ behest, and then sent Abbas photographs of Vincent after his arrest.

“Kyari also allegedly sent Abbas bank account details for an account into which Abbas could deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment.”

Kyari was suspended by the Police Service Commission on Sunday.

Speaking during the weekend, National President of MACBAN, Dr Garus Gololo said NEF has failed in its main responsibility of protecting the interest of the North.

Gololo alleged that same treatment being meted out to Kyari was done to former Chairmen of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Lamorde and Ibrahim Magu and a former member of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum, Farouk Lawan.

He said while the US through the FBI and some elements in the South of Nigeria have connived to persecute “shining stars from the region using the media”, stakeholders in the North have remained silent amid the crisis.

“It is a shame that the Northern Elders Forum and other groups in the region would fold their hands and watch while sons of the north who have distinguished themselves in different fields are constantly being persecuted and maligned at the height of their careers,” he said.

“The United States is not the most honest country in the world. What they are doing to Kyari, they did it to Donald Trump and Al Gore.

“Let him stand firmly and defend himself because he is Nigeria’s future Inspector General of Police, and he mustn’t allow himself to be rattled.”

