Two Ogun Varsity Student Lovers Die After Taking Sniper

Two students of the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun in Ogun State, believed to be lovers, have allegedly died after taking a substance suspected to be sniper.

The incident occurred on Sunday night at a private hostel in Ijagun town.

According to Nation, the lady, a 200-level student of Library and Information Science Department, had gone to the male student’s room but when she tarried in returning to her room hours after, her anxious roommates decided to check on her at the male’s hostel.

It was further learnt on getting to the male hostel and entering the room, the worried roommate saw both of them lifeless.

They were taken to the university’s health centre where a doctor on duty confirmed the female student dead on arrival.

The corpse of the lady was deposited at the state – owned hospital, Ijebu – Ode while the unconscious male student was taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital(OOUTH), Sagamu.

It was said that his parents took to him to an emergency ward of the Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilisan, Ogun State.

A source disclosed that the boy had passed on Monday morning.

Confirming the death of the female student, the Public Relations Officer of the TASUED, Mrs. Odubela Ayotunde, commiserated with the family.

“We are just trying to do some crosschecking. So, it was the lady that died in the male’s hostel in the night. We learnt that by the time the neighbours raised the alarm, they picked the two of them. The boy was in an unconscious state but the lady was already dead.

“So, the incident didn’t take place at the TASUED’s hostel. It happened in a private hostel in Ijagun town, the neighbouring host community.

“We commiserate with the family of the deceased while we await report of what actually transpired.”