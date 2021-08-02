Why Nigerians Should Never Vote For APC, PDP Parties Again— Ex-Electoral Chairman, Jega

He stated that they have failed to bring the desired growth and development in Nigeria within the past 20 years.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 02, 2021

A university don and former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega has warned Nigerians against voting for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in subsequent elections.

Jega alleged that the two parties have not been able to change the economic situation of the country despite their substantial and tangible number of years in governance, adding that they have no values to add to the country.

He stated that they have failed to bring the desired growth and development in Nigeria within the past 20 years.

The former INEC boss further explained that the fight against corruption could never be achieved as corrupt politicians who were supposed to be prosecuted, always found their ways to the ruling party to avoid prosecution.

He said, ”Nigerians should dump the two parties because of their bad antecedents over the last 20 years. Looking at their inability to change the economic fortunes of Nigeria for 20 years now, it is now apparently clear that they would not do anything even if Nigerians vote for any of the two parties again.

“The APC and PDP have formed governments, we were all witnesses. They did not come with a good intention to make amends. If you look at the fight against corruption, all these corrupt people that were supposed to be prosecuted sneaked into the APC."

Jega was the national electoral chairman who midwived the election that brought President Muhammadu Buhari to power in 2015.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Your Turn To Produce President Will Come After Another Muslim Has Succeeded Buhari— Islamic Group Tells Christians
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Cracks In Buhari Government As Attorney-General Malami Counters Keyamo Over APC Leadership
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Postpones London Medical Trip
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Insecurity El-Rufai, Education Ministry Give Different Directives On Schools' Closure In Kaduna
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Legal Lawyer Drags Buhari To Court For Appointing Dankaka, Tukur As Federal Character Commission Chairman, Secretary
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Politics Don't Arrest, Molest Kanu's Supporters, It's Not A Crime To Show Solidarity In Court— IPOB Leader's Lawyer Tells Security Agents
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Abuja Court Warns Director-General Of Department Of State Services To Release Five #BuhariMustGo Protesters Or Risk Jail
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Lawless Department Of State Services Detains Five Activists Arrested At Dunamis Church Despite Fulfilling Bail Conditions
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Journalism Igboho’s Aides: Nigerian Union Of Journalists Lambasts Department Of State Services Over Assault On Pressmen
0 Comments
57 Seconds Ago
Human Rights Nigeria's Secret Police Showed Us Sample Of How Igbos Suffer Daily In Nigeria — Israeli Filmmaker Detained For 20 Days
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Detained Five #BuhariMustGo Activists File Contempt Proceedings Against Director-General Of Nigeria’s Secret Police
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Buhari, Attorney-General Must Call Department Of State Services To Order – Lawyer To Igboho’s Aides Condemns Attacks On Journalists
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Police Kill Three Bandits Who Abducted Benue Commissioner’s Wife
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption How Polaris Bank Worker Stole N20Million From US-based Nigerian Man’s Account
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Agriculture Nigerian Soldiers Seize Our Fertilisers, Resell Same To Us At Exorbitant Prices—Adamawa Farmers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption How Governor Abiodun’s Suspended Aide, Bidemi Rufai, Has Been Committing Fraud For Years—FBI
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal IPOB Sues US Secretaries Over Sale Of Fighter Aircraft To Assist Buhari Government "Commit Genocide In South-East"
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Soldier Threatens To Gun Down Motorist For Killing His Monkey In Adamawa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad