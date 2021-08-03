Bandits Kill Six, Burn Houses In Fresh Attack In Kaduna

Six people have been reportedly killed by bandits in an attack on several communities in the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The bandits, in the raid, also burnt eight houses, six huts, one motorcycle and destroyed maize crops.

Samuel Aruwan, the state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He said the affected communities include Ungwan Magaji, Kigam, Kisicho, and Kikoba villages.

The commissioner said reports from the Defence Headquarters’ Operation Safe Haven disclosed that the bandits attacked the communities on Monday morning.

Aruwan identified the victims killed as Joseph Maza, Timvan Cibi Ciwo, Monday Titus, Asabe Magani, Laraba Danladi, and Yosi Danladi.

“Responding to a distress call, troops arrived at the location and engaged the attackers, forcing them to retreat,” Aruwan said.

“In addition to the casualties, it was reported that eight houses, six huts, one motorcycle and a generator were razed during the attack. Some maize crops were also destroyed.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his sadness over the attack and condemned it as an act of depraved entities stripped of every shred of humanity.”