Gridlock As Federal University Akure Students Block Expressway Over Death Of Colleague

Protest is ongoing at the Federal University of Technology, Akure as students blocked the Akure–Ilesa Expressway, Akure, Ondo State.

The students are protesting the death of one of them who reportedly had an accident on Monday evening.

The school’s security guards were accused by the students of not opening the gate for them to take the victim to the hospital after the accident, which led to the victim’s death.

The students claimed that the victim would have survived if he had been allowed to be taken to the hospital.

The protest that was confirmed by the Head of Media and Protocols of the university, Mr dengbenro Adebanjo had led to a serious traffic on the busy expressway.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that students were mobilising to protest at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State, after a student died as a result of the negligence of the school authorities and the health workers.

SaharaReporters learnt that the student died, after the friends tried to get an ambulance to rush him for treatment, but they were told by the school health workers that the vehicle had no fuel to move.

SaharaReporters could not yet ascertain the name and department of the deceased student, but a source said the incident happened on Monday.

“A FUTA student has died – an incident, which could be averted but for the wicked act of the School security officials shutting the gates against the friends of the victim who were trying to get into the school to call on the health workers for help with ambulance. When they eventually got in, the health workers refused them, saying there was no fuel in the ambulance.

“The student died eventually. Students are planning to protest at the moment. The student died due to the negligence of the school security and the health centre,” the source had revealed.