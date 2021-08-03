No Communication Yet From FBI On Arrest Of Abba Kyari – Nigerian Attorney-General's Office

The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has stated that it has not received any official communication on the arrest warrant issued against a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the United States over the cop’s indictment in a $1.1million cyber fraud involving a suspect, Abass Ramon aka Hushppuppi.

The AGF, Abubakar Malami (SAN)'s aide, Umar Gwandu, disclosed this, during an interview with Punch.

“There is no official communication to that effect,” he said.

He noted that a transfer process would not commence until there was a request from the United States to that effect. He assured that everything would be done according to the rule of law.

He said, “Everything will be done according to the rule of law and based on the dictates of the extant provisions of the law.”

Human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, had earlier urged the US to write the Nigerian Government through the AGF Office seeking the transfer of Kyari.

“FBI cannot simply come here and pick up Abba Kyari. You must go through the extradition process as established in the Extradition Act of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004. You have to look at Sections 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 of the extradition act,” Ozekhome had said in a television interview on Monday.

The AGF office is responsible for matters regarding extradition, repatriation and transfer of suspects or wanted persons.

SaharaReporters had reported that the Police Service Commission suspended the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police and he was also replaced as the Head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force.