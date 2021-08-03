Protest Rocks Federal University Akure As Student Dies Due To No Fuel In Ambulance

The student died, after the friends tried to get an ambulance to rush him for treatment, but they were told by the school health workers that the vehicle had no fuel to move.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 03, 2021

Students are mobilising to protest at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State, after a student died as a result of the negligence of the school authorities and the health workers.

SaharaReporters learnt that the student died, after the friends tried to get an ambulance to rush him for treatment, but they were told by the school health workers that the vehicle had no fuel to move.

SaharaReporters could not yet ascertain the name and department of the deceased student, but a source said the incident happened on Monday.

“A FUTA student has died – an incident, which could be averted but for the wicked act of the School security officials shutting the gates against the friends of the victim who were trying to get into the school to call on the health workers for help with ambulance. When they eventually got in, the health workers refused them, saying there was no fuel in the ambulance.

“The student died eventually. Students are planning to protest at the moment. The student died due to the negligence of the school security and the health centre,” the source revealed.

The school authorities have yet to officially react to the incident.

