UK Apologises To Kenya Over Abuses, Inhuman Treatment By Colonial Authorities

“We regret that these abuses took place, and that they marred Kenya’s progress towards independence.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 03, 2021

The UK government has reiterated its stance "against cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment and punishment". 

 

This came in response to a report by UN investigators into the treatment of Kenyans by the British colonial authorities in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries, BBC News reports. 

The report, which was made public on Monday, highlighted the horrific abuses people in a part of western Kenya - now Kericho county - were subjected to.

 

The authors had handed it over at the end of May and gave the UK authorities 60 days to respond.

 

There has not yet been a response and the UN investigators - known as special rapporteurs - said they were disappointed that there was no apology for what had happened and no move for compensation.

 

In a response sent to the BBC, a government spokesperson said:

 

“A UK Government statement made in 2013, recognising the victims of torture and ill-treatment during the emergency period, was part of the settlement by the UK Government of claims made by Kenyan citizens.

 

“We regret that these abuses took place, and that they marred Kenya’s progress towards independence.”

 

However, the 2013 statement specifically referred to the British treatment of suspected Mau Mau members and others and not the broader context of what happened in the colonial era.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nine Nigerians Arrested In US For $3.5m Fraud
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
International 41 Killed As Russian Jet Crash-Lands In Moscow
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Celebrity Arnold Schwarzenegger Attacked In South Africa
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Human Rights Nigerians Cry out Over Molestation, Unlawful Detention In Malaysia, Allege Neglect By Nigerian Govt
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
International Ronaldo Scores Hat-trick For Portugal In Nations League Final
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
International OPEC Recognizes Risks, Monitoring Oil Market –Secretary General
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS #EndSARS: Enugu Judicial Panel Member Dissociates Self From Report By Secretary That Petitioners Abandoned Cases
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawless Department Of State Services Finally Bows To Pressure, Releases 5 #BuhariMustGo Activists Arrested At Dunamis Church
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa PDP Youth Leader Jailed For Insulting Buhari, SGF Mustapha Released On N50,000 Bail
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three More Students Kidnapped From Bethel Baptist School Escape From Bandits
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News IPOB Threatens To Bring Down Nigeria's Economy, Gives Conditions To Buhari Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Internet Again, Twitter Trends After Shutting Down ‘Fleets’ Feature, 8 Months After Launch
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Again, Buhari Government Threatens To Sack Workers Who Give Unauthorised Information To Media
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Six, Burn Houses In Fresh Attack In Kaduna
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Why Some APC Party Lawmakers Deserve To Be Insulted By Their Children—Rivers Governor
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Sports Ex-Super Eagles Coach, Samson Siasia Sues World Football Giant, FIFA At US Court
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
United States of America How New York Governor, Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women—Five-month Investigation Reveals
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Economy Petroleum Industry Bill Will Weaken North, Stop It— Group Tells Northern National Assembly Lawmakers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad