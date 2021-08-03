Why Some APC Party Lawmakers Deserve To Be Insulted By Their Children—Rivers Governor

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who rejected electronic transmission of election results should be insulted by their children.

He stated that the rejection was tantamount to a coup against Nigerians, who are desirous of free, fair, and credible polls.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike spoke during the official presentation of a letter of nomination to him as “the 2020 Governor of the Year Award” by the management of the Leadership Media Group at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Wike described National Assembly members who voted against transmission of election results electronically as enemies of Nigeria.

He said: “Those who voted against e-transmission of results should be ashamed of themselves. They never mean well for this country. If you are a member of the National Assembly and you voted against electronic transmission of results, your children should call you and say daddy, are you well?

“I can’t believe anybody who went to school in this digital period, will vote against electronic transmission of results. What kind of country is this? What kind of National Assembly members do we have?”

Wike also described the rejection of electronic transmission of election results by APC lawmakers as tantamount to a coup against Nigerians.

Wike also stated that President Muhammadu Buhari was not committed to delivering transparent elections in 2023.

The governor said he had expected Buhari, who had openly declared that he respects former President Goodluck Jonathan, for not compromising the 2015 general elections, to build on the electoral legacy of his predecessor.

He said: “If Jonathan did not believe in the transparency of the election, he would not have allowed card reader to be used. So, he introduced the card reader as a sitting President, knowing fully well that that could be an albatross to him. But he said no, I want us to move to the next level.

“Mr. President cannot tell us that sincerely he wants to conduct a free, fair, credible election. Let nobody deceive you. It is very clear that there is no sure intention at all.”