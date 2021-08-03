Why Some APC Party Lawmakers Deserve To Be Insulted By Their Children—Rivers Governor

Wike described National Assembly members who voted against transmission of election results electronically as enemies of Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 03, 2021

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who rejected electronic transmission of election results should be insulted by their children. 

He stated that the rejection was tantamount to a coup against Nigerians, who are desirous of free, fair, and credible polls.

Rivers Governor Wike

According to a statement by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike spoke during the official presentation of a letter of nomination to him as “the 2020 Governor of the Year Award” by the management of the Leadership Media Group at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Wike described National Assembly members who voted against transmission of election results electronically as enemies of Nigeria.

He said: “Those who voted against e-transmission of results should be ashamed of themselves. They never mean well for this country. If you are a member of the National Assembly and you voted against electronic transmission of results, your children should call you and say daddy, are you well?

“I can’t believe anybody who went to school in this digital period, will vote against electronic transmission of results. What kind of country is this? What kind of National Assembly members do we have?”

Wike also described the rejection of electronic transmission of election results by APC lawmakers as tantamount to a coup against Nigerians.

Wike also stated that President Muhammadu Buhari was not committed to delivering transparent elections in 2023.

The governor said he had expected Buhari, who had openly declared that he respects former President Goodluck Jonathan, for not compromising the 2015 general elections, to build on the electoral legacy of his predecessor.

He said: “If Jonathan did not believe in the transparency of the election, he would not have allowed card reader to be used. So, he introduced the card reader as a sitting President, knowing fully well that that could be an albatross to him. But he said no, I want us to move to the next level.

“Mr. President cannot tell us that sincerely he wants to conduct a free, fair, credible election. Let nobody deceive you. It is very clear that there is no sure intention at all.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Again, Buhari Government Threatens To Sack Workers Who Give Unauthorised Information To Media
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Boko Haram Not Used Against Buhari In 2015, Stop Using Biafra Agitation Against Igbo—Ohanaeze Warns
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News Unconfirmed Election Results From Sokoto Have APC Leading
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Politics Obasanjo Suggests God Is Laughing At Buhari Over 2019 Re-election Bid
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Politics Speakership: You Can Support Any APC Candidates, PDP Caucus Tells Members
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Politics BREAKING: Governor Akeredolu's Aide Resigns, Joins Deputy Governor In ZLP Ahead Of Election
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS #EndSARS: Enugu Judicial Panel Member Dissociates Self From Report By Secretary That Petitioners Abandoned Cases
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawless Department Of State Services Finally Bows To Pressure, Releases 5 #BuhariMustGo Activists Arrested At Dunamis Church
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa PDP Youth Leader Jailed For Insulting Buhari, SGF Mustapha Released On N50,000 Bail
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three More Students Kidnapped From Bethel Baptist School Escape From Bandits
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News IPOB Threatens To Bring Down Nigeria's Economy, Gives Conditions To Buhari Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Internet Again, Twitter Trends After Shutting Down ‘Fleets’ Feature, 8 Months After Launch
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Again, Buhari Government Threatens To Sack Workers Who Give Unauthorised Information To Media
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Six, Burn Houses In Fresh Attack In Kaduna
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International UK Apologises To Kenya Over Abuses, Inhuman Treatment By Colonial Authorities
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Sports Ex-Super Eagles Coach, Samson Siasia Sues World Football Giant, FIFA At US Court
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
United States of America How New York Governor, Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women—Five-month Investigation Reveals
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Economy Petroleum Industry Bill Will Weaken North, Stop It— Group Tells Northern National Assembly Lawmakers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad