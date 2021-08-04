BUSTED: Nigeria's Suspended Police Chief, Kyari Changes Facebook Statement, Edits Out 'Assisting Hushpuppi Get N300,000 Clothes'

Suspended and replaced Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, has changed the statement he posted on his Facebook page last Thursday in which he said he only assisted self-confessed fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, alias

Hushpuppi to get native clothes and caps worth N300,000.

Hushpuppi, who pleaded guilty to various charges, including money laundering, wire fraud, and felony, had said he used Kyari, the suspended leader of the Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team, to jail a fellow fraudster Kelly Chibuzo Vincent after both were locked in a dispute presumably over how to share $1.1 million loot received from a Qatari businessperson.

Vincent subsequently contacted the victim and informed them that they were being scammed by a syndicate involving him and Abbas, a US court document read.

The United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation had also alleged that Hushpuppi gave N8 million, approximately $20,600 to Kyari, as a bribe for the arrest and detention of a “co-conspirator,” Vincent.

Reacting in a Facebook post on Thursday, Kyari said he only assisted Hushpuppi to get native clothes and caps worth N300,000.

The police boss, however, admitted arresting Vincent but claimed he was released on bail to go and was not taken to any jail.

But in another twist on Tuesday evening, SaharaReporters observed that the suspended police chief had changed the statement he initially put on his Facebook page, editing out some parts, including the part where he admitted getting clothes and caps for the suspected international fraudster.

His edited post read in full, "Friends: Abbas who we later came to know as Hushpuppi called our office about January 2020 that somebody in Nigeria seriously threatened to kill his Family here in Nigeria and he sent the person’s phone number and pleaded we take action before the Person attacks his family.

"We traced and arrested the Suspect and after investigations we discovered there wasn’t an actual threat to anyone’s life And they are long time friends who have fraud money issues between them hence we deed (sic) the needful and released the Suspect on bail on health ground (sic).

"Nobody demanded or collected any money from Abbas Hushpuppi. He can be interviewed Publicly in the Presence of world media by the people holding him to confirm this. He also called for another case in June 2020 and complained about a financial transaction with a second person whom he said his friend sent 8million naira to and pleaded for his friends money to be recovered. "He sent transaction slips and other evidences (sic) to prove their case against the person, All these can be verified from the Hushpuppi since he is still in Custody. And it can be verified from person who collected the 8million naira from Hushpuppi’s friend whom they complained about is alive and is in Nigeria. Generally Whatever investigation steps/Tactics that is being taken in most cases especially on the Parties in this type of case from January to June is not for public consumption. This is the true story.

"For those who are celebrating that this is an indictment on us and mentioning some fictitious Big Money, They will be disappointed once again as our hands are clean and our record of Service for 2 decades is open for everybody to See. They will continue seeing us serving our father land and we will Continue responding to ALL distress Calls from ALL Nigerians.

"For Good Nigerians who appreciate our Service please don’t worry as our hands are clean and they should please not respond to those celebrating and creating many false Narratives without any true Evidence. We are used to such types of people and false newsmakers and distributors.

"Thank you all and GOD bless Nigeria."

Meanwhile, his initial statement read, "Friends: Abbas who we later came to know as Hushpuppi called our office about 2years ago that somebody in Nigeria Seriously threatened to kill his Family here in Nigeria and he sent the person’s Phone number and pleaded we take action before the Person attacks his family.

"We traced and arrested the Suspect and after investigations we discovered there wasn’t an actual threat to anyone’s life And they are long time friends who have money issues between them hence we released the Suspect on bail to go and he was not taken to any jail.

"Nobody demanded for a kobo from Abbas Hushpuppi. Our focus was to Save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened.

Later, he saw some of my Native Clothes and Caps on my social media page and he said he likes them and he was connected to the person selling the clothes and he sent about N300k directly to the person’s account. The Native Clothes and Caps (5 sets) were brought to our office and He sent somebody to Collect them in our office.

"Nobody demanded any money from Abbas Hushpuppi and nobody collected any money from him. We responded to a distress call he made on threat to his family and released the Suspect when we discovered there was no life threat from the Suspect. This is the true story. Vincent is alive, he can be contacted.

"For those who are celebrating that this is an indictment on us and mentioning some fictitious Big Money, They will be disappointed once again as our hands are clean and our record of Service for 2 decades is open for everybody to See. They will continue seeing us serving our father land and we will Continue responding to ALL distress Calls from ALL Nigerians provided they are life threatening.

"For Good Nigerians who appreciate our Service please don’t worry as our hands are clean and they should please not respond to those celebrating and creating many false Narratives without any Evidence. We are used to such types of people and false newsmakers and distributors.

"Thank you all and GOD bless Nigeria."

The Police Service Commission on Sunday announced that it had suspended Kyari.

The was disclosed in a statement issued by the spokesperson for the commission, Ikechukwu Ani.

“Abba Kyari’s suspension took effect from Saturday, July 31st 2021 and would subsist pending the outcome of the investigation in respect of his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States.

“The Commission has also directed the Inspector General of Police to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action," the statement read in part.