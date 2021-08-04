COVID-19: Fears As 109 National Youth Service Corps Members Test Positive, 17 Admitted

The NYSC orientation camps were opened at the weekend for Batch B, Stream 1 of this year’s season of the national youth service.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 04, 2021

There is panic currently at the various camps of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) across the country, as at least 109 prospective corps members were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The NYSC orientation camps were opened at the weekend for Batch B, Stream 1 of this year’s season of the national youth service. 

The cases were detected following mandatory COVID-19 tests conducted on reporting corps members. The identified cases, our reporters gathered, have been moved to isolation centres in the respective states.

NYSC officials at the states level have constituted COVID-19 Vanguard, a team to aid enforce compliance to health protocols on the camps.

The federal government had, on Monday, raised the alarm over the spread of the contagious Delta variant of the virus to more states, as authorities mull fresh lockdown for the worst-hit states.

Data obtained from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shows a sharp spike in incidences with 851 cases recorded in the first two days of August.

In Edo State, 17 corps members tested positive for the virus at the point of registration.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Edo State, Dr Osagie Ebomwonyi, has disclosed that 17 corps members in the state are currently receiving COVID-19 treatment at the hospital’s isolation centre.

A staff of NYSC at the orientation camp in Mangu Local Government Area told our correspondent that the camp had recorded 26 cases since the commencement of the orientation exercise in Plateau State.

In Gombe State, 25 corps members posted to the state tested positive for the disease. Meanwhile, 14 corps members undergoing orientation have been confirmed COVID-19 positive in Sokoto State.

In Ogun State, a total of eight new cases of the disease were recorded on Monday.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Hannatu Musawa Bigger Threat To Humanity By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Exclusive Oil Doom: Communities Paying The Price Of Centenary Nigeria By Yinka Adeparusi
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Give Us Development, Not Ebola’s Quarantine Center- Kaduna Railway Community
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos State Government Seizes September Salaries Of Doctors For The Second Month In A Row
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ebola: Australia Suspends Humanitarian Aid, Closes Border To West Africans
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
CRIME Candlelight In Commemoration Of The Late Dr. David Oguntuase In Akure
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Gunmen Shoot RCCG Pastor Dead In Lagos During Child Dedication Service
0 Comments
2 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawless Department of State Services Agrees To Release Eight Among 12 Sunday Igboho’s Aides
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Kill Enugu Grandma Two Months After Slaughtering Daughter, Son-in-law
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
Education Buhari Regime Appeals To Kidnapping Bandits To Leave Schoolchildren Alone
0 Comments
23 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Yoruba, Hausa’s Clash In Ogun Community Leaves Seven Dead
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police How Nigerian Police Abducted, Paraded My Dad As Eastern Security Network Member – Lady Cries Out
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Restrains Department Of State Services From Arresting Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity 10-Year-Old Katsina Vigilante, Abdulkadir Wields Gun To Face Bandits
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics PDP Governors Hold Emergency Meeting Over Mass Resignation Of National Executives
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal REVEALED: Hushpuppi: What Nigeria’s Suspended Police Officer, Kyari Told Inspector-General’s Investigation Panel On Tuesday
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Islam Declare August 9 Hijrah Day Holiday — Islamic Group Tells Buhari, Governors
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawless Department of State Services Produces 12 Igboho’s Aides In Court, Bars Journalists
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad