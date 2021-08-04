Herdsmen Kill Enugu Grandma Two Months After Slaughtering Daughter, Son-in-law

An elderly woman identified simply as Anna has been killed by suspected herdsmen barely two months after the same fate befell her daughter and son-in-law.

Anna was among the eight people killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Okpokwu Mgbuji community in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Sunday.

File photo used to illustrate story.

It was gathered that Anna had recently buried her daughter, Chinyere Ede and son-in-law, Japhet Ede, who were killed in an earlier attack carried out by herdsmen in the community.

The couple were killed alongside two others on May 27, 2021, at Okpokwu Mgbuji and were laid to rest on July 22.

Trouble reportedly started when the herders were stopped from cutting down an economic tree to feed their cattle. The interruption led to heated arguments between the community members and the herders.

It was further learnt that the community members succeeded in pursuing the Fulani herders and their cattle from further destruction of the economic tree.

However, the herders later re-grouped in a calculated revenge mission, and attacked the community, killing several people.

Meanwhile, in an earlier report, Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Eha-Amufu, Rt Rev Daniel Nkemjika Olinya, had explained what transpired to Daily Sun.

He registered his concerns that herdsmen attacks in farm settlements in the affected Mgbuji community and its neighbours had been on the rise and the government had not done enough to end the attacks.

"This is the third time the armed herdsmen are invading the Mgbuji community this year, aside from indiscriminate kidnappings which we have lost count of. Most of the time, they invade the community, kidnap and kill the victims, many of them. The last attack before this Sunday’s attack led to the death of six people. Five of them have not been buried and, now they came again this time and killed eight persons," he said.