How Fulani Herdsmen Overpowered Policemen, Soldiers In Plateau – Victims

The Fulani herdsmen overpowered the police operatives and continued terrorising Jebbu-Miango and Kpachudu communities.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 04, 2021

Security operatives who visited the scene of the attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Miango Community in Plateau State retreated and scampered for safety, some residents have told SaharaReporters.

A source in the community told SaharaReporters that the attackers, who came in their hundreds, overpowered the police and the military during a gun battle.

File Photo Google

The Fulani herdsmen overpowered the police operatives and continued terrorising Jebbu-Miango and Kpachudu communities.

The source, who confided in SaharaReporters, explained that the community was invaded on Monday and continued on Tuesday night.

“During the attack, 50 persons were killed, while about 2000 houses in total were burnt to ashes. There is increased tension in the communities as everyone had deserted the areas.

“Thousands of our people have become homeless,” he said.

Nuhu Bitus Nga, another witness, also confirmed that “in the continuous attacks, the gunmen stormed Jebbu-Miango and Kpachudu communities again after the security men withdrew. The herdsmen burnt to ashes more than 500 houses, carted away properties and domestic animals. They killed four aged parents in our community. Amongst the mansions destroyed were four churches – all burnt to ashes.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Two Die As Farmers, Herdsmen Clash In Oyo Community
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Also Have Problems In North, ACF Reacts To Akeredolu’s Seven-day Ultimatum To Herders
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Insecurity Over 500 Bandits Promise To Surrender In Kaduna After Peace Deal With Sheikh Gumi, Police Commissioner
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Insecurity Why Ibarapa Youths Supported Sunday Igboho —Igangan Indigenes
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Insecurity Nigeria’s Security Better Now Than In 2015 —Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Storm Ekiti Forest Reserve, Destroy Multi-million Naira Maize Farm
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Documents Expose How Ex-Vice President, Atiku Used Wife To Launder $40million To US For Eight Years
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Flood Wreaks Havoc In Osun As Three Killed, Government House’s Fence Collapses
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Killed Delta Woman, Used Money To Buy Musical Instruments – Teenage Boy Confesses
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Court Orders Ahmadu Bello Varsity To Reinstate 110 Workers Illegally Sacked Between 1996, 1999
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion It’s Babalawos (Herbalist) Turn To Produce Next President By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights #Oduduwa12: How Igboho's Aides Slept On Bare Floor For 34 Days
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Nigerians React As Buhari's Daughter-in-law Wears Western-Style Dress In Opulent Bridal Shower
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics What I Discussed With Tinubu In London – Governor Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Angry Mob Burns Two Suspected Robbers To Death In Kano
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians Haven’t Taken To Streets Enough Times To Protest Impunity – Soyinka
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram BUSTED: How Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami Covered Up Identities, Prosecution Of Terror Funders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING Court Grants Bail To 12 Detained Igboho's Aides After 34 Days In Custody
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad