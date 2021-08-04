How I Killed Delta Woman, Used Money To Buy Musical Instruments – Teenage Boy Confesses

The decomposing body of Komone was found Tuesday at a bush at Umeh community following the arrest of the suspect, identified as Onoriode Akpoavirhi through the efforts of the community youths.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 04, 2021

A 17 years old boy in Umeh community, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State has revealed how he murdered a 50-year-old woman, Patience Komone, who was declared missing last week by her family.

Komone, a petty trader and native of Otughievwen community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state, was declared missing last week by her family after travelling to Umeh community market along the Ughelli/Patani section of the East-West Road to trade.

SaharaReporters gathered that the community youths who were unhappy over the unholy act in their community, swung into action and upon series of investigations, fingers were pointed to the suspect, Akpoavirhi, an

Okada rider, who they said was last seen with the victim.

Confessing to the crime and how he killed his victim, the suspect said, on that fateful, July, 27, 2021, he took the deceased to a pepper farm with his motorcycle pretending to sell fresh pepper to her.

"After taking her to the farm, I killed her and carted away some of her valuables including the money with her and left. After that,  I used the money I took from her to purchase musical instruments.", the suspect confessed.

Commenting on the incident, a resident of the community and lawyer, Duncan Afahokor, described the act as barbaric.

While commending the efforts of the community youths, Afahokor, sympathised with the family of the deceased with an assurance to ensure their murdered daughter gets justice.

The suspect has since been handed over to the Divisional Police Officer, (DPO), in charge of Oleh police station.

Confirming the story, Delta Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed the decomposed body of the deceased was found in the bush of Umeh community.

SaharaReporters, New York

